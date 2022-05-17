Colin Cowherd reveals his updated 2022 NFL predictions I THE HERD

During a recent interview with ESPN's Paul Finebaum at the Regions Tradition, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he'd like to see more parity in college football. "One of the things I'd like to see us be able to work back to is everything in college football has always had parity," Saban said. "Same scholarships, same academic support, healthcare, whatever it is. I don't think we have that balance right now, which can affect the parity of college football and college athletics as a whole."

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO