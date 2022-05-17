ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colin Cowherd reveals his updated 2022 NFL predictions I THE HERD

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Cowherd reveals his updated 2022 NFL...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman Says 1 Quarterback Is Facing 'Last' Opportunity

Carson Wentz will get another fresh start in Washington after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts. Troy Aikman doesn't think the 29-year-old quarterback will get another chance if he falters with the Commanders. ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcaster gave the former No. 2 pick a foreboding warning during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mic

Colin Kaepernick is about to be a doctor

Colin Kaepernick will receive an honorary degree from Morgan State University. University president David Wilson said that the former NFL quarterback and political activist would receive the degree alongside businessman David Burton and filmmaker David Talbert this Saturday. “We are absolutely thrilled to bestow honorary degrees to David E. Talbert,...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Announces Decision On His Football Camp

Eventually, Baker Mayfield will be leaving the Cleveland area, whether the Browns trade or release him. While that day hasn't come yet, Mayfield's annual youth football camp is already moving away. The quarterback announced this afternoon that his summer youth camp will be help in Norman, Oklahoma where he starred at OU.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reveals The 1 Team He 'Loves' To Play Against

Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first AFC North title since 2015 with two dominant victories over the Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati scored 41 points in each victory with 941 combined passing yards and seven passing touchdowns from the star quarterback. Given those numbers, it's easy to see why Burrow would cherish his encounters with Baltimore.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Cowherd
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Herd#American Football#Afc#Nfc
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is Worried About 1 Major Program

During a recent interview with ESPN's Paul Finebaum at the Regions Tradition, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he'd like to see more parity in college football. "One of the things I'd like to see us be able to work back to is everything in college football has always had parity," Saban said. "Same scholarships, same academic support, healthcare, whatever it is. I don't think we have that balance right now, which can affect the parity of college football and college athletics as a whole."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Eagles best rookie sleeper to make an impact for 2022 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles had arguably the most productive 2022 NFL Draft outing. At the beginning of the offseason, the team had three first-round picks. So much potential early on gave Philadelphia leverage for trades that took place before and during the draft. *To claim, new users need to register, make...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Veteran Announces His Retirement

On Tuesday morning, veteran defensive lineman Jack Crawford announced that he's retiring from the NFL. Crawford, a former fifth-round pick out of Penn State, started his career with the Raiders. After spending a few seasons with them, he joined the Cowboys. Most recently, Crawford played for the Falcons and Titans....
NFL
The Spun

Travis Hunter Responds To Nick Saban: Fans React

Nick Saban accused Jackson State of paying to recruit a player, presumably five-star cornerback Travis Hunter. "Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school," Saban said. "It was in the paper. They bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it."
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bengals Star Is Ready To Hold Out: NFL World Reacts

One of the most impactful players on the Cincinnati Bengals' roster is reportedly unwilling to play under the franchise tag. Per USA Today's Tyler Dragon, "Bengals safety Jessie Bates has no intentions of playing under franchise tag, per a person close to the situation. He's not expected to attend OTAs or report to training camp."
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

49ers Released Tight End On Tuesday Afternoon

The San Francisco 49ers made some changes to their depth chart at tight end this Tuesday. San Francisco announced that it signed tight end Troy Fumagalli to a one-year deal. In order to make room for him, the team waived tight end Garrett Walston. Fumagalli, 27, was selected by the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Pro Bowl Running Back

The Indianapolis Colts continue to retool this offseason, landing another offensive weapon, Tuesday. Per VaynerSports' Mike McCartney, "Congrats to Phillip Lindsay agreeing to a one year deal with the Colts." A former Broncos star, Lindsay split time between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins in 2021, appearing in a total...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy