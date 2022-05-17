Sea Bass Season Opens Today

After a long day of wine tasting, our group is watching the movements of the chef at Quinta do Barbusano with great interest. He hoists a skewer of traditionally grilled Portuguese beef, espetada, and affixes it to a wire above our heads that stretches the length of the table. A Madeira delicacy, the dish is essentially just large chunks of meat seasoned with garlic and salt, then roasted on bay laurel branches over hot coals. Our host, who is also the winemaker and owner of the vineyard, prepared it using massive, sword-like branches of bay laurel cooked over his outdoor grill to get the taste right. After letting the meat rest, he carefully slides the sizzling steak down onto a waiting platter. Like most of Madeira’s cuisine it’s simple, unassuming and utterly delicious.
