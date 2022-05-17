Sea Bass Season Opens Today

The Hawaiian monk seal is one of the world‘s most endangered seal species—and for years its population in the Islands have been on a steady (and alarming) decline. But in May the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which has been monitoring the seal’s population trend and taken action to save them, reported the total population has surpassed 1,500 for the first time in two decades. Officials estimated the population has grown by more than 100 from 2019 to 2021, bringing the total from 1,435 to 1,570 seals.

HAWAII STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO