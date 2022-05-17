ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KDOT recognizes employees years of service

Duane Petty, St. George, is being acknowledged by the Kansas Department of Transportation for 30 years of service for the agency. Petty is an engineering technician specialist,...

Little Apple Post

New Kansas food web site will launch

Wichita, KS – May 18, 2022 Households seeking food assistance have a much easier way to find help thanks to a project supported by the Sunflower Foundation. A new website - www.kansasfoodsource.org - is designed to help people in need of food assistance find pantry locations in their areas. The website also features a link for help applying for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or food stamps, along with a link for upcoming summer food sites for children.
Kansas Reflector

State Finance Council approves payment of $255,000 to settle lawsuits against Kansas

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly and top legislative leaders of both political parties voted Wednesday to accept Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s recommendation for cash settlements of a pair of lawsuits filed against the state. The State Finance Council, acting on Schmidt’s negotiations with plaintiffs, agreed to allocate $250,000 to resolve a Wyandotte County District Court […] The post State Finance Council approves payment of $255,000 to settle lawsuits against Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Little Apple Post

Consultant sets timeline for Kan. unemployment insurance upgrade

TOPEKA — The company brought in to direct modernization of the beleaguered Kansas unemployment insurance system is plotting an ambitious course with a timeline of 26 months. Tata Consultancy Services, an information technology consulting company, was brought on to address a mainframe relied upon by the Department of Labor since the 1980s. A flood of unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent fraudulent claims pushed the system to the limit, prompting legislators to seek immediate updates.
KSNT News

More Kansans caught going 100 mph, gets expensive fast

KANSAS (KSNT) – In 2021 The Kansas Highway Patrol wrote 3,309 tickets for motorists going over 100 mph, according to Trooper Ben Gardner who works for Troop C, which covers 18 counties in north-central Kansas. That number is a dramatic increase from 2,823 tickets in 2020, and 1,758 tickets in 2019. According to Gardner, a […]
koamnewsnow.com

Kansas invests $25 million in airport renovations

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall today announced 23 U.S. Department of Transportation grants for Kansas airports. Among those receiving grants are the following local airports:. Chanute Martin Johnson Airport: $144,000. Fort Scott Municipal Airport: $2,070,000. Liberal Mid-America Regional Airport: $570,000. “Local airports help bring economic...
KSN News

18 new COVID-19 deaths in Kansas, 76 hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say COVID-19 continues to claim lives in Kansas. So far in May, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports that 18 people have died. However, the seven-day rolling average of deaths remains at one. The KDHE has also linked some previous deaths to COVID-19. Since Friday, […]
KSNT News

Kansas joins the rest of the nation with $4 a gallon gas

KANSAS (KSNT) – The U.S. has reached a new milestone, nearly every state in the union now has gas at, or over, $4 a gallon. AAA reported on Tuesday that the national average was $4.523. In Kansas the average was $4.006. The current average in Topeka for Tuesday, May 17, was $4.040 for regular and […]
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

