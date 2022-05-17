KDOT recognizes employees years of service

Wichita, KS – May 18, 2022 Households seeking food assistance have a much easier way to find help thanks to a project supported by the Sunflower Foundation. A new website - www.kansasfoodsource.org - is designed to help people in need of food assistance find pantry locations in their areas. The website also features a link for help applying for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or food stamps, along with a link for upcoming summer food sites for children.

