Security breach at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport leads to runway police chase

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – A police dog assisted in the arrest of a suspect in possession of about a half-pound of meth on Tuesday, Douglas County police say. The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reports that the suspect, Jessica Shoesmith, 42, of Grants Pass, was stopped by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy near Interstate 5 at about 12:45 p.m. They add that narcotics team officers were also in the area and showed up with a drug-detecting dog to render assistance. The dog quickly smelled drugs inside Shoesmith’s vehicle and alerted officers, deputies said.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO