If a judge on Friday approves the current state senate district maps with little or no changes, Sen. Joe Griffo's district, and gas budget, will grow. A lot. “We'll go from potentially three counties now, it would have been four counties, now it'll go up to seven counties," says Senator Griffo. “It makes it a little more challenging when you have four hours rides from one end to the other."

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO