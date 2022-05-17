Why Burlington accountant Ericka Redic wants to represent Vermont in the U.S. House

The state will have at least four new leaders in top executive roles come January, at least one new member of Congress and dozens of new state legislators.
Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
Two Vermont Brands Team Up to Connect with Consumers. West Burke, VT- Hauskaa is partnering with Cabot Creamery Cooperative to connect more people to what’s special and unique about the brands’ home state of Vermont. As a result Cabot will carry Hauskaa products at the cooperative’s Cabot Cheese Farmers’ Store in Waterbury, Vermont.
The nationwide formula shortage has parents scrambling to find food for their babies. That has more mothers donating their breast milk to help. One of Vermont’s oldest races returns Thursday. Car fire causes early morning slowdowns on I-89 Updated: 5 hours ago. Early morning drivers saw delays on I-89...
Jay Craven’s newest movie, Lost Nation, is currently in production. Craven calls it his most personal and ambitious film yet, and probably his last. It tells parallel stories that played out during the founding of Vermont. One is well known, the other, not so much. Craven hopes the film...
There is a new treatment option for people who suffer from long-term depression available at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. A bipartisan deal in Congress would expand benefits and resources for veterans who were around burn pits during their service. Vermont says goodbye to COVID dashboard. Updated: 5 hours ago. Many Vermonters...
The Vermont Department of Health plans to “phase out” the Covid-19 case dashboard that has been the centerpiece of its data reporting since March 2020, Health Commissioner Mark Levine said at a press conference Tuesday, May 10. The dashboard — part of a collection of Covid data available...
A group in northern New York wants a new bridge built between New York and Vermont. But Vermont’s governor is not enthusiastic about the idea. A group called Bridge the Gap, frustrated by the time and cost of ferries to cross Lake Champlain, is mounting a nascent local campaign to assess the feasibility of building a bridge between Plattsburgh, New York and Grand Isle, Vermont. Asked about the effort during his weekly briefing, Republican Governor Phil Scott called it a want and not a need.
VMSMA Receives $637k Federal Appropriation to Support Certification Program. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association has secured $637,000 in federal funding to support their Sugarhouse Certification Program. The Vermont maple industry is a vital economic engine that circulates hundreds of millions of dollars locally and promotes...
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Moving to a new a state always comes with its own basket of adventures. Even if you aren't moving from that far away, every state does things a little bit differently! Whether it's the things they eat, the slang they use, their unspoken rules of the road, or the way they make you register your vehicle, every state is different!
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five Planned Parenthood locations in Vermont and New Hampshire are closing next month. Those locations are in Hyde Park, Bennington, St. Albans, Middlebury and Claremont, New Hampshire. They will close on June 12. Planned Parenthood provides services like STI testing, birth control, cancer screenings and,...
In the Vermont Department of Health’s second weekly surveillance report, which coincides with its final update of the Covid-19 data dashboard, Vermont reported its fourth week with more than 50 patients hospitalized with the virus.
Thousands of protestors gathered in Montpelier over the weekend in support of abortion rights — one of several hundred rallies that took place across the country. For the first time in half a century, states will likely decide whether abortion is legal within their borders. That’s after a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked indicating the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is likely to fall.
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are struggling to come to an agreement on changes to New Hampshire's 2018 bail reform law, which critics say has led to the release of violent and dangerous offenders. The bail reform law has made it easier over the past four years for...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont attorneys are expected to be in demand in the coming years. The Vermont Bar Association says the state has the same amount of lawyers over the age of 80 as under the age of 30, likely leaving a big gap in the workforce in the years to come. As part of her ongoing series on high-demand jobs, Kayla Martin reports on efforts to attract younger lawyers.
Gov. Phil Scott will seek a fourth term. In a Twitter announcement today, Scott said: “Together, we’ve made a difference. But there’s still much work to do! That’s why I’ve decided to seek another term as governor.”. Scott said on Tuesday he won’t start campaigning...
The fact that our flagship university promoted their position without rebuttal should be a big issue for all Vermonters, regardless of your heritage.
I have been watching as the state and federal Covid-19 programs go away. Conflicting messages from officials about "personal choices" by the same department that takes away a data resource (the Covid-19 dashboard), removal of testing centers, continued unclear messaging and a pronounced surge in hospitalizations is confusing. We then...
