ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Why Burlington accountant Ericka Redic wants to represent Vermont in the U.S. House

vpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives will be up for grabs this year, as Peter Welch leaves the...

www.vpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
whatsupnewp.com

Fastest-growing counties in Vermont

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Two Vermont brands team up to connect with consumers

Two Vermont Brands Team Up to Connect with Consumers. West Burke, VT- Hauskaa is partnering with Cabot Creamery Cooperative to connect more people to what’s special and unique about the brands’ home state of Vermont. As a result Cabot will carry Hauskaa products at the cooperative’s Cabot Cheese Farmers’ Store in Waterbury, Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
vpr.org

Vermont’s History On Film

A veteran Vermont filmmaker makes his last film. Plus, a former St. Albans cop pleads guilty, and state run testing clinics are closing. Mark Davis has spent more than a decade working as a reporter in Vermont, focusing on both daily and long-form stories. Prior joining VPR as assistant news director, he worked for five years at Seven Days, the alt-weekly in Burlington, where he won national awards for his criminal justice reporting. Before that, he spent nine years at the Valley News, where won state and national awards for his coverage of the criminal justice system, Topical Storm Irene, and other topics. He has also served as a producer and editor for the Rumblestrip podcast. He graduated from the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
WCAX

True Crime Tours return to Burlington

The nationwide formula shortage has parents scrambling to find food for their babies. That has more mothers donating their breast milk to help. One of Vermont’s oldest races returns Thursday. Car fire causes early morning slowdowns on I-89 Updated: 5 hours ago. Early morning drivers saw delays on I-89...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Is Vermont’s red flag law working?

There is a new treatment option for people who suffer from long-term depression available at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. A bipartisan deal in Congress would expand benefits and resources for veterans who were around burn pits during their service. Vermont says goodbye to COVID dashboard. Updated: 5 hours ago. Many Vermonters...
VERMONT STATE
mountaintimes.info

Vermont will stop updating its Covid case dashboard May 18

The Vermont Department of Health plans to “phase out” the Covid-19 case dashboard that has been the centerpiece of its data reporting since March 2020, Health Commissioner Mark Levine said at a press conference Tuesday, May 10. The dashboard — part of a collection of Covid data available...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Welch
wamc.org

New bridge idea panned by Vermont governor

A group in northern New York wants a new bridge built between New York and Vermont. But Vermont’s governor is not enthusiastic about the idea. A group called Bridge the Gap, frustrated by the time and cost of ferries to cross Lake Champlain, is mounting a nascent local campaign to assess the feasibility of building a bridge between Plattsburgh, New York and Grand Isle, Vermont. Asked about the effort during his weekly briefing, Republican Governor Phil Scott called it a want and not a need.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Federal funding to benefit Vermont’s maple producers

VMSMA Receives $637k Federal Appropriation to Support Certification Program. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association has secured $637,000 in federal funding to support their Sugarhouse Certification Program. The Vermont maple industry is a vital economic engine that circulates hundreds of millions of dollars locally and promotes...
VERMONT STATE
Seacoast Current

12 Things That Shock People After Moving to New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Moving to a new a state always comes with its own basket of adventures. Even if you aren't moving from that far away, every state does things a little bit differently! Whether it's the things they eat, the slang they use, their unspoken rules of the road, or the way they make you register your vehicle, every state is different!
POLITICS
vpr.org

In the wake of the Buffalo shooting, how are Vermonters fostering diversity, equity and inclusion?

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, May 19, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m. Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition. Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Senate#Republican
WCAX

Planned Parenthood to close 5 clinics in Vermont, New Hampshire

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five Planned Parenthood locations in Vermont and New Hampshire are closing next month. Those locations are in Hyde Park, Bennington, St. Albans, Middlebury and Claremont, New Hampshire. They will close on June 12. Planned Parenthood provides services like STI testing, birth control, cancer screenings and,...
VERMONT STATE
vpr.org

Vt. abortion rights opponent on the Supreme Court leak, proposed reproductive rights amendment

Thousands of protestors gathered in Montpelier over the weekend in support of abortion rights — one of several hundred rallies that took place across the country. For the first time in half a century, states will likely decide whether abortion is legal within their borders. That’s after a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked indicating the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is likely to fall.
MONTPELIER, VT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire House, Senate split on changes to bail reform law

CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are struggling to come to an agreement on changes to New Hampshire's 2018 bail reform law, which critics say has led to the release of violent and dangerous offenders. The bail reform law has made it easier over the past four years for...
CONCORD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
WCAX

Help Wanted: Vt. needs to lawyer up

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont attorneys are expected to be in demand in the coming years. The Vermont Bar Association says the state has the same amount of lawyers over the age of 80 as under the age of 30, likely leaving a big gap in the workforce in the years to come. As part of her ongoing series on high-demand jobs, Kayla Martin reports on efforts to attract younger lawyers.
BURLINGTON, VT
vpr.org

Gov. Phil Scott will seek a fourth term

Gov. Phil Scott will seek a fourth term. In a Twitter announcement today, Scott said: “Together, we’ve made a difference. But there’s still much work to do! That’s why I’ve decided to seek another term as governor.”. Scott said on Tuesday he won’t start campaigning...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Have we just given up?

I have been watching as the state and federal Covid-19 programs go away. Conflicting messages from officials about "personal choices" by the same department that takes away a data resource (the Covid-19 dashboard), removal of testing centers, continued unclear messaging and a pronounced surge in hospitalizations is confusing. We then...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy