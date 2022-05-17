ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NY

Dispatcher stays on 3-hour 911 call until man found in Denver

By Carisa Scott, Nexstar Media Wire, Evan Kruegel
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqBF3_0fhCbbX300

DENVER ( KDVR ) — In a city as large as Denver, 911 dispatchers deal with thousands of calls every day. But any dispatcher will tell you there are certain calls that stick with them. For Asisha Milton, that call came in April 2021 from nearly 800 miles away.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“I am in Tucson, Arizona, and my husband left this morning for Denver,” said the woman on the other end. “He’s in Denver right now, but he’s had a stroke. He’s in the car, but he doesn’t know where he is, and I don’t know what to do.”

Milton was able to reach the woman’s husband, named Cliff, on his cellphone but was unable to find out where he was. “He couldn’t tell me any information,” she said. “He couldn’t do the simple things that I ask him to do. I asked him to hang up and call 911 so we could get a better location, and he couldn’t do it.”

Passenger with no flying experience lands Florida plane

Milton’s supervisor, Tyler Rebbe, contacted Denver police to request a phone ping, which was quickly activated. But since Cliff wasn’t the one making the 911 call, the accuracy was hit or miss. “We knew he was in Denver,” Rebbe said. “The unfortunate thing was that the radius for that ping was about a mile wide. In that scenario in the middle of Denver, that’s a lot of places, a lot of streets to check. It was definitely a needle in a haystack situation.”

Denver Police Sgt. Tony Lopez Jr. assembled a team of officers and began a grid search, going block by block in the middle of the night in surrounding neighborhoods. Meanwhile, Milton tried relentlessly to get Cliff to hang up and call them instead, or to click on text messages that would reveal his location. Milton also asked him to honk his horn or sound his car alarm, but, she said, Cliff was unable to perform any of those tasks.

Firefighters injured knocking down attic fire

Roughly three hours into the call, police officers found him and called an ambulance to take him to the hospital. “I was ecstatic. I was so happy that we found him. I wanted to cry. I did not, but I wanted to,” Milton said. “When I got off the phone, my coworkers clapped and gave me a standing ovation. So that was nice.”

Milton has no idea what Cliff looks like and told us that’s the hard part of the job: They rarely meet or even know what happens to callers. In this case, if she ever gets the chance to meet Cliff, “I’d just want to give them a hug,” Milton said.

Good Samaritans rescue hiker who fell off a cliff upstate

What are the signs of a stroke?

Call 911 if you suspect someone is having a transient ischemic attack (TIA) or stroke. The acronym FAST is an easy way to remember some of the common warning signs of a stroke.

  • F ace drooping
  • A rm weakness
  • S peech problems
  • T ime to call an ambulance
AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

When should you call 911?

You should call 911 for the following reasons:

  • Stop a crime
  • Report a fire
  • Save a life

If you need to call 911, expect the call taker to ask specific questions regarding your emergency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Washington County Deputies Looking Into Crash That Killed Whitehall Man

Washington County deputies are continuing their investigation into the cause of a crash that took the life of a Whitehall man. They say Tory Lapan was riding a motorcycle in a side yard near County Route 46 in Fort Edward Wednesday when he ended up in the road and was struck by a vehicle. Lapan was taken to Glens Falls Hospital but later pronounced dead. Anyone who saw the accident is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Florida, NY
City
Denver, NY
Denver, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Mid-Hudson News Network

Greene County school locked down during student fight

WINDHAM – The Windham-Ashland Jewett School went into lockdown briefly around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday as officials addressed what they called “a student altercation.”. The Greene County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer responded immediately. The student was removed from the school grounds and is facing several charges in...
NEWS10 ABC

Johnstown through the eyes of a local lamb farm

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six miles east of Johnstown, you’ll find the Argotsinger farm wrapping up lambing season. Spring is a busy time of year for Johnstown native Liz Argotsinger and her farm family. Born in Johnstown, Liz graduated from Johnstown Senior High School in the 1970s. She thought that, one day, she would move […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Power outages in parts of Albany

According to the National Grid Power Outage map, over 700 customers are currently affected by a power outage in the City of Albany. The outage started on Sunday, May 22 at around 8 a.m.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#911#Dispatcher#Kdvr
CNY News

A Former Area Priest Made This Week’s Crime News…Find Out Why!

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Amanda and Anthony Pervost on charges of endangering the welfare of a child. Deputies were responding to a reported domestic dispute. Anthony Pervost was later re-arrested and is facing an additional charge of harassment.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two dead after accident involving car and motorcycle

LAGRANGE – An accident involving a car and a motorcycle carrying two people at the intersection of Overlook Road and Keith Drive in Lagrange is believed to have claimed two lives. The accident was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening. Initial reports indicated that the two riders...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monticello Police catch man breaking into liquor store

MONTICELLO – Village Police in Monticello arrested a local man as he smashed a rock through the front door of the Route 42 South Liquor Store early Wednesday morning. While Police Officer George Mendez was on patrol around 1:25 a.m., he spotted Paul Delorenzo, 37, of Monticello, trying to kick the rest of the door in.
MONTICELLO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy