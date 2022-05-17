May 17, 2022

The Town of North Andover Department of Public Works will resume hydrant flushing starting on May 23, 2022 and continuing over the next several months. Hydrant flushing is part of the water system’s preventative maintenance program. Flushing helps to remove naturally occurring sediment from the distribution system which assists in maintaining water quality and clarity. Flushing also allows the Department of Public Works to test the hydrants for adequate flow and pressure, identify leaks in the distribution system and inspect gate valves. While most of the sediment is flushed from the pipes, a small amount will remain suspended in the water and may cause temporary discoloration of the water. When this occurs, residents are asked to run cold water at faucets and outside spigots to help alleviate the problem.

NORTH ANDOVER, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO