San Francisco may not stay up late — you’ll be hard-pressed to find decent food or lively faces out past 1 a.m. — but it sure knows how to drink in style. If it’s cocktails you’re after, the city appears to birth a new smart cocktail bar every month, and if you’re a wine drinker, welcome to natural wine heaven — your organic Gewürztraminer will be served on the dance floor. Beer lovers won’t be left hanging, either, as the city is dotted with boutique breweries. Above all, San Francisco, a city that is still getting its sea legs back after two years of variants and shutdowns, knows how to create a vibe.

