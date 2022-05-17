Fairmont Senior softball ends season with loss to Weir

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There were no local state champions Wednesday on the opening day of the Class AA state track and field meet at Laidley Field in Charleston, but there were plenty of strong performances — as well as a couple of disappointments. Philip Barbour’s Emily...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Attendees of the GameChanger Tailgate Extravaganza are now able to register for the free cornhole and dodgeball tournaments online. Registration is required to participate. Both tournaments will run from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Citynet Center. Registration for cornhole (teams of two) is available at...
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WV News) — The Division II Collegiate Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Atlantic Region baseball teams and award winners were announced Wednesday and Fairmont State’s Zachary Musgrove was tabbed to the first team. Musgrove, a senior from Grafton, wrapped up his Fighting Falcon career as he landed on...
Recruiting in college athletics often works well into the future, with initial contacts to prospects occurring well ahead of their anticipated college playing careers. More infrequently, an early commitment results, but West Virginia’s football program got that on Tuesday when Class of 2024 defensive lineman Richard “Wink” James announced his choice of the Mountaineers.
West Virginia’s baseball team has had plenty of chances to sew up an NCAA Regional appearance over the past few weeks. It hasn’t quite been able to do that. On the other hand, the Mountaineers have also had chances to fall out of the postseason picture, but every time that danger seemed imminent, they bounced back to grab an important win or two and get right back into the bracket projections of most every major collegiate baseball media outlet.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Georgia Luella Elbon Baker, 92, of Reynoldsville, passed away at her home Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Reynoldsville on July 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Lester Harrison Elbon and Ella Luella Valentine Elbon.
West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of Emmitt Matthews Jr. to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. Matthews, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward from Tacoma, Washington, will return to West Virginia after spending last season at Washington. He spent the first three years of his collegiate career at WVU.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In four seasons playing college basketball, Erik Stevenson has had plenty of individual success, scoring a total of 1,187 points. The one thing he hasn’t experienced, though, is the NCAA Tournament. He hopes that changes this coming year at West Virginia, which has advanced to...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Wood County Historical and Preservation Society and the Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library announced their upcoming project to reconnect a historical treasure in Parkersburg, the News and Sentinel reported. Tours and activities have been planned for the Phelps-Tavenner House, the oldest residence...
Stonewood Parks and Recreation Committee meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31, Shinnston, monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Post 31. Spelter Senior Citizens Satellite meeting, noon, Spelter Fire Department. Variety of pasta provided; bring salads and desserts. Voting for HCSCC board of directors. Payment due for June 26 trip. Sharon, 304-624-6251.
FRIENDSVILLE — The Garrett County Celtic Festival, which will he held from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the Friendsville Town Park offers history and entertainment for all ages on six performance stages, in the Rainbow’s End children’s arena and young adults’ Celtic Connections workshop park.
ST. MARYS — Denzil Delano Jones Sr., 85, St. Marys, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Born on the family farm in Rowlesburg on April 2, 1937, he was a son of the late Jesse and Clara Bolyard Jones. He was a 1956 graduate...
McHENRY — From his first day on an ambulance, Barton resident Brett Thomas knew he had found the career that “clicked” for him. Later this month, Thomas will be addressing the 2022 graduating class of Garrett College as a co-student speaker for the 50th commencement exercises. “The...
KINGWOOD, W.Va. — The Preston County Commission voted to hire Joseph Hauger as the county coordinator at its May 11 meeting. Hauger, who is currently editor of the Preston County News & Journal and the Garrett County Republican, will start June 1 at a salary of $45,000. As county...
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Catherine Mary “Katie” Caroli, 92, formerly of Summit Park, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on January 18, 1930, a daughter of the late Daniel Anthony and Rose Romano Caroli. She is survived by two...
— The Garrett Community Concert Band is rehearsing for its June 5 concert. Those who play instruments are welcome to become new members. Weekly rehearsals are 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Garrett College auditorium. — At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, behind the Cornucopia Cafe in Grantsville will be a...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In this post-commencement season, three West Virginia University alums are making plans to help West Virginia with research work focused on a range of issues. Madison Haddix from Morgantown, Trevor Smith from Appalachia, Pennsylvania, and Hannah Petronek from Wheeling are part of the National...
ALBRIGHT — On Sunday, May 15, 2022 our dear mother Phyllis Wilhelm, 77, (Coal Lick Road) went to be with her heavenly family. She was born March 6, 1945 to the late Dana and Bessie Howell. Our mother left behind two daughters, who cherished her deeply and will forever...
I had the pleasure the other day of attending Keyser High School’s Class Night, a tradition which the high school has maintained since way before my time in the hallowed halls of the “old” KHS. Class Night — the program during which scholarships and academic awards are...
WESTMINSTER — The Maryland 4-H State Public Speaking Contest was held at the Carroll County Extension Office in Westminister on April 23. There were 73 participants representing 17 counties for this event. Garrett County 4-H announced that Hannah Frazee, a senior member of Country Explorers, received State Champion for...
