ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Fairmont Senior softball ends season with loss to Weir

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEIRTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears were knocked out...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Class AA track and field begins with Fairmont Senior atop area teams

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There were no local state champions Wednesday on the opening day of the Class AA state track and field meet at Laidley Field in Charleston, but there were plenty of strong performances — as well as a couple of disappointments. Philip Barbour’s Emily...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Grafton's Musgrove earns all-region honors

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WV News) — The Division II Collegiate Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Atlantic Region baseball teams and award winners were announced Wednesday and Fairmont State’s Zachary Musgrove was tabbed to the first team. Musgrove, a senior from Grafton, wrapped up his Fighting Falcon career as he landed on...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

WVU gets early start on 2024 class with Richard James

Recruiting in college athletics often works well into the future, with initial contacts to prospects occurring well ahead of their anticipated college playing careers. More infrequently, an early commitment results, but West Virginia’s football program got that on Tuesday when Class of 2024 defensive lineman Richard “Wink” James announced his choice of the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weirton, WV
Education
Fairmont, WV
Education
City
Weirton, WV
Fairmont, WV
Sports
Weirton, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
WVNews

WVU still has work to do for NCAA bid

West Virginia’s baseball team has had plenty of chances to sew up an NCAA Regional appearance over the past few weeks. It hasn’t quite been able to do that. On the other hand, the Mountaineers have also had chances to fall out of the postseason picture, but every time that danger seemed imminent, they bounced back to grab an important win or two and get right back into the bracket projections of most every major collegiate baseball media outlet.
ARLINGTON, TX
WVNews

Georgia Luella Elbon Baker

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Georgia Luella Elbon Baker, 92, of Reynoldsville, passed away at her home Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Reynoldsville on July 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Lester Harrison Elbon and Ella Luella Valentine Elbon.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU announces official return of Emmitt Matthews

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of Emmitt Matthews Jr. to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. Matthews, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward from Tacoma, Washington, will return to West Virginia after spending last season at Washington. He spent the first three years of his collegiate career at WVU.
TACOMA, WA
WVNews

Stevenson brings experience, leadership to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In four seasons playing college basketball, Erik Stevenson has had plenty of individual success, scoring a total of 1,187 points. The one thing he hasn’t experienced, though, is the NCAA Tournament. He hopes that changes this coming year at West Virginia, which has advanced to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Polar Bears#Highschoolsports#Wv News
WVNews

Calendar of events for Thursday

Stonewood Parks and Recreation Committee meeting, 6 p.m., council chambers. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 31, Shinnston, monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Post 31. Spelter Senior Citizens Satellite meeting, noon, Spelter Fire Department. Variety of pasta provided; bring salads and desserts. Voting for HCSCC board of directors. Payment due for June 26 trip. Sharon, 304-624-6251.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Celtic Festival details listed

FRIENDSVILLE — The Garrett County Celtic Festival, which will he held from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the Friendsville Town Park offers history and entertainment for all ages on six performance stages, in the Rainbow’s End children’s arena and young adults’ Celtic Connections workshop park.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

Denzil Jones Sr.

ST. MARYS — Denzil Delano Jones Sr., 85, St. Marys, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Born on the family farm in Rowlesburg on April 2, 1937, he was a son of the late Jesse and Clara Bolyard Jones. He was a 1956 graduate...
SAINT MARYS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Paramedic graduate selected as GC co-student speaker

McHENRY — From his first day on an ambulance, Barton resident Brett Thomas knew he had found the career that “clicked” for him. Later this month, Thomas will be addressing the 2022 graduating class of Garrett College as a co-student speaker for the 50th commencement exercises. “The...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Hauger named as new Preston County coordinator

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — The Preston County Commission voted to hire Joseph Hauger as the county coordinator at its May 11 meeting. Hauger, who is currently editor of the Preston County News & Journal and the Garrett County Republican, will start June 1 at a salary of $45,000. As county...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Catherine Mary 'Katie' Caroli

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Catherine Mary “Katie” Caroli, 92, formerly of Summit Park, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on January 18, 1930, a daughter of the late Daniel Anthony and Rose Romano Caroli. She is survived by two...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

— The Garrett Community Concert Band is rehearsing for its June 5 concert. Those who play instruments are welcome to become new members. Weekly rehearsals are 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Garrett College auditorium. — At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, behind the Cornucopia Cafe in Grantsville will be a...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Phyllis Wilhelm

ALBRIGHT — On Sunday, May 15, 2022 our dear mother Phyllis Wilhelm, 77, (Coal Lick Road) went to be with her heavenly family. She was born March 6, 1945 to the late Dana and Bessie Howell. Our mother left behind two daughters, who cherished her deeply and will forever...
ALBRIGHT, WV
WVNews

Maryland 4-H State Public Speaking Contest

WESTMINSTER — The Maryland 4-H State Public Speaking Contest was held at the Carroll County Extension Office in Westminister on April 23. There were 73 participants representing 17 counties for this event. Garrett County 4-H announced that Hannah Frazee, a senior member of Country Explorers, received State Champion for...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy