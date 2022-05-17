ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Recent Babson College grad building a library in her native Ghana

By Chris Flanagan, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A recent Babson College graduate is helping change lives half a world away, thanks to a school project.

Samantha Azu studied economics at Babson College and graduated Saturday. Samantha was raised in Ghana and is creating a community library in a very rural section of the small west African country, where there aren’t a lot of free libraries. “I want to hand pick the books and make sure all the books are inspirational and empowering to teach the kids about their culture and different cultures. So I’m trying to just bring as much as I can from what I learned at Babson to these kids. So that’s really why I’m going to Ghana next week,” she said.

Samantha is making the library out of a shipping container. It will be on the property at a local junior/senior high school. In addition to books, the library will have computers, since many of the kids don’t have access to computers at home or even in school. “I’m just hoping it inspires these people that the situation they find themselves in life is not permanent and they can leave and also inspire those who have been blessed with so much to give back,” Samantha said.

The library will also educate the community about sustainability as the structure is made of a recycled shipping container and is powered by solar panels, so the school doesn’t have to bear additional costs of electricity.

Samantha plans to open the library at the end of June. The project will cost about 3-thousand dollars and she’s raised money through a crowdfunding page at Babson College.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XChR_0fhCZ7KM00
Recent Babson College grad building a library in her native Ghana

If you have a Positively Massachusetts story idea, email us at PositivelyMA@Boston25.com.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Massachusetts

If you love to eat seafood then you know that sometimes it can be hard to find a place that knows how to prepare delicious seafood dishes. And while all of us could make them at home, there is something about going at a restaurant and enjoying a nice plate of food with your friends and family, or even by yourself. It might be the food or it might just be the fact that you are being served. Either way, that food just hits different! And because we want you to have an amazing experience when you are eating out, we have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here are our top choices:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Wellesley, MA
nbcboston.com

Why Do Some Get COVID While Others Don't in the Same Household?

COVID-19 cases are rising again in Massachusetts, and studies have shown that it can spread quickly throughout households if sick family members don't quarantine and members of the household don't wear masks. But often, one or more members of a household will get COVID but other family members don't. Why...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babson College#Wellesley College#Library#Crowdfunding#West African
millburysutton.com

Contenders for Miss Massachusetts title pay a visit to Millbury

MILLBURY -- Miss Massachusetts local titleholders, representing areas from across the commonwealth, met Saturday, May 14, at the Charles F. Minney VFW Post for orientation. Following orientation, a reception was held for the titleholders, family and friends sponsored by the Friends of the Asa Waters Mansion and the Millbury Women's Club.
MILLBURY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
cambridgeday.com

Joyce Chen started with a 250-seat restaurant, went to 350 and only grew her empire from there

Joyce Chen started with a 250-seat restaurant, went to 350 and only grew her empire from there. I recently began working as a volunteer for History Cambridge, updating the 2011 Culinary Cambridge website written by Rain Robertson. Digging through the Cambridge Public Library’s Historic Cambridge Newspaper Collection has been a great opportunity to revisit some of my favorite restaurants. My best experience so far has been speaking with Stephen Chen, son of Joyce Chen, to review information and enrich the restaurant’s history with photographs and personal stories. In honor of May being Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we salute Joyce Chen, her restaurants and her family legacy.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

Doctors Call for Mask Mandates as COVID Cases Rise in Massachusetts

A group of doctors are pushing for stronger mask advisories and mandates as COVID cases continue to rise in Massachusetts. COVID-19 cases have been rising steadily in Massachusetts in recent weeks, with most of the state now in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's high risk category. Experts say COVID cases are likely three times higher than the numbers being reported by the state, since most people are taking at-home tests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

This Idyllic & Unique Windmill is One of the Best Beach Rentals in Massachusetts

Cape Cod rentals are a staple of summertime here in Massachusetts and the market is hotter than ever. We discovered one of the coolest and most unique rentals on the Cape!. Listed on Airbnb by Chatham Village Vacation Properties, the Windmill Cooatge invites folks to enjoy their vacation at this classic, historic property in Chatham's Old Village neighborhood. Downtown, the beach, and the Chatham Lighthouse are just a short walk from this incredibly charming cottage.
CHATHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Regular gas approaching and passing $5

WALPOLE, Mass. — We are approaching three weeks of daily record gas prices. And we are now seeing regular gas priced over five dollars. “Now we are at 95 dollars and my tank is not even full. It’s crazy,” one driver in Wrentham told us. It’s...
WALPOLE, MA
Daily Free Press

Shiney James resigns following investigation into treatment of orientation workers

After a six-month external investigation into former Boston University Orientation Director Shiney James’ mistreatment of student employees, James has resigned, according to a university statement. James, who ran orientation for 15 years, was accused by several former student workers of creating a culture of fear and toxicity, a Daily...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
95K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy