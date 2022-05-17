ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afternoon Tea returns to Philadelphia's The Rittenhouse hotel

By Alicia Vitarelli
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

A nostalgic, elegant Philadelphia tradition is returning to Center City after more than two years of pandemic closures.

The tradition of Afternoon Tea returns to The Rittenhouse this Thursday.

The hotel says the phones have been ringing off the hook with people anxious for its return.

The Mary Cassatt Tea room is ready, with scones and sandwiches and delicacies that are so beautiful you almost don't want to eat them. It's a treasured tradition that has brought generations together.

"The very first thing you're going to do is pick your tea and we have an extensive list of about 25 teas," says GIZ AJ Memmo, the Tea Manager at The Rittenhouse.

Memmo said their vendor is South Philadelphia based Amoni Teas .

"We'll bring out the tiers of food, you'll also have some bubbles, and then conversation throughout. It's generational, people come every single year with their moms, their grandmas, their grandkids. It becomes a tradition. It's been built into our core to be a sustaining tradition for Philadelphians and tourists alike," Memmo said.

The return of Afternoon Tea is also celebrating this week's release of 'Downton Abbey: A New Era.'

The hotel is whipping up special Downton-themed desserts through Sunday.

The first 25 guests to attend Afternoon Tea for its return to The Rittenhouse this week will also get free tickets to see the movie and a swag bag full of Downton goodies.

Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made via Tock or by calling 215-790-2533.

