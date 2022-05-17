ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Patrick Beverley: "Do I Go To Bed Early The Night Before Playing Chris Paul? Hell No. But If I’m Playing Steph Curry Tomorrow, I’m Going To Bed At 8 O’Clock. Telling My Girl Not To Call Me!"

By Gautam Varier
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Beverley and Chris Paul aren't exactly the best of friends. They don't like each other and going by some of Beverley's recent comments, it doesn't look like there's much respect either. Beverley was on an ESPN tour yesterday and took every opportunity to diss Paul after his top-seeded Phoenix Suns...

