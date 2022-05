NEW YORK -- New York City is honoring one of its most legendary home-grown entertainers -- the Notorious B.I.G.He would have turned 50 on Saturday, and some of the biggest names in hip-hop paid tribute to him Friday night.As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, dozens of music industry heavy hitters stepped out for Biggie Smalls, considered one of the most influential rappers of all time."Almost everyone knows who he is. If you don't, like, where have you been? But I want to see the whole world, I want to see so many positive things come out of this," rapper Lil' Kim...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO