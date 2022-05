The Milwaukee Bucks will not be defending their title this year. The Boston Celtics eliminated the Bucks in seven games in the Eastern Conference Semi-finals. While the Celtics fight on against the Miami Heat, the Bucks and their fans are left to prepare and wonder about what next season’s team will look like. Players, undoubtedly, will be allowed to leave via free agency or trade. One interesting proposal that was published by nbaanalysis.net was that the Bucks should trade for the controversial Brooklyn Nets star, Kyrie Irving.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO