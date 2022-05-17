ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Byron Buxton: Gets Tuesday off

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Buxton is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics. Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reported Sunday...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Gary Sanchez helps Twins start road trip with a win in Oakland

Batting contributions from Gary Sanchez, Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco backed up the Minnesota Twins' strong pitching performance for a win in Oakland. The Twins took the first of the three-game series on the West Coast 3-1, getting a strong four innings out of Chris Archer (1 earned run) and lights out pitching from Yennier Cano, Griffin Jax, and Tyler Duffey.
OAKLAND, CA
fantasypros.com

Jake Odorizzi (leg) placed on 15-day IL

The Houston Astros announced they have played RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 15-day IL with lower left leg discomfort. (Houston Astros on Twitter) Jake Odorizzi was placed the 15-day IL after being carted off the field following an injury to his left leg covering first base on Monday night. Odorizzi was off there great start this season, the owner of a 3-2 record and 3.13 ERA through his first seven starts of the season. Fantasy mangers should monitor Odorizzi's status in the coming weeks but he appears to have avoided any major damage at this point and could see the minimum stay on the IL.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Scores three runs

Cron went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against the Giants. Cron extended his hitting streak to five games with the strong performance, his third multi-hit effort over that span. He's also scored seven runs and driven in four while hitting .455 overall during the sample. Cron hasn't gone yard since May 3, but he has still maintained a very productive .321/.368/.593 line across 152 plate appearances on the season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Sent to Triple-A

Nunez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Monday's loss to the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Nunez hasn't done much of anything at the dish to this point, slashing .143/.278/.179 with one double, two RBI and three runs scored. Brian Serven and Carlos Perez are two options to serve as the backup catcher following Nunez's demotion, though a move has yet to be made.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rips three hits including triple

Crawford went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Rockies. Crawford scored the Giants' second run as a Little League home run, hitting a triple and then heading home after Brendan Rodgers' relay throw to third base ended up in the dugout. That hit snapped Crawford's 0-for-10 skid at the plate over his three previous games. The shortstop also had an RBI single in the sixth inning. He's hitting .220/.309/.350 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base across 139 plate appearances. That general slump compared to 2021 has seen Crawford drop to the bottom half of the order after starting the season most often hitting third or fourth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Twins' Jose Miranda joining bench in Wednesday matinee

Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Daulton Jefferies and the Oakland Athletics. Miranda is taking a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Gio Urshela is replacing Miranda on third base and batting seventh. numberFire’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Begins rehab assignment

Larnach (groin) is set to begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Double-A Wichita. Larnach has been out for just under two weeks with a right groin strain, so Minnesota could opt to keep him on the rehab assignment through the weekend before bringing him back from the 10-day injured list. Once he's likely activated later this week or early next week, Larnach should take over as the Twins' everyday left fielder, which will result in Nick Gordon moving into a utility role.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rangers' Brad Miller: Sits against lefty

Miller is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros. The Rangers are facing off against lefty Framber Valdez in the series opener, so the lefty-hitting Miller will head to the bench so Texas can get an extra right-handed bat in the lineup. Miller has made two of his last three starts as a designated hitter, but he may see his pathway to playing time at that spot become more blocked against right-handed pitching following the Rangers' activation of Mitch Garver (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Thursday. Though Garver opened the season as the Rangers' top catcher, he has yet to resume throwing since initially suffering the elbow injury earlier this month, so he'll be limited to a DH-only role in the short term. If Garver ends up clogging up the DH spot against right-handed pitching, the Rangers may have to send third baseman Andy Ibanez or outfielder Eli White to the bench more frequently if they want to keep a spot in the lineup open for Miller.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Facing multi-week absence

Lowe said Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and won't be available to resume baseball activities for at least three weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even if Lowe is cleared for baseball activities in the first week of June...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Tony Santillan: First save since Opening Day

Santillan earned the save in Thursday's win over the Guardians. He struck out one batter in 1.2 perfect innings. When Alexis Diaz made a mess of things in the eighth inning, Santillan was there to clean up. He got a double play to end the eighth and then retired the side in order in the ninth to secure his second save of the season, and first since Opening Day. Diaz has the best numbers in the Cincinnati bullpen, but Diaz is inexperienced, and manager David Bell likes to mix and match anyway. Santillan, Art Warren and others will likely remain in the mix for the occasional save as the chances get spread around.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Gilberto Celestino on Twins' bench Wednesday afternoon

Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Daulton Jefferies and the Oakland Athletics. What It Means:. Celestino is taking a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Byron Buxton is returning to the lineup in place...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jace Peterson: Swipes sixth bag

Peterson went 0-for-1 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-innings win over Atlanta. While he didn't get the start, Peterson still played a huge role in the Brewers' come-from-behind win. He pinch hit for Mike Brosseau in the ninth inning, drew a walk off Kenley Jansen and then scored the tying run, before crossing the plate with the game-winning run in the 11th on Keston Hiura's walkoff homer. Peterson should be able to keep a consistent role at third base while Luis Urias is covering shortstop for Willy Adames (ankle), and while the veteran utility player is only batting .224 through 87 plate appearances on the year, it comes with three homers, six steals, nine RBI and 16 runs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Picking up spot start Tuesday

Gilbert will be called up from Triple-A Reno and is listed as the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers. Arizona will likely designate Gilbert as the 27th man for the twin bill before sending him back out to Reno immediately after the start, his second of the season and third outing overall at the big-league level in 2022. Between his previous two appearances, Gilbert struck out six and allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks over 8.2 innings. However, he's been much less productive over a larger sample of 14.2 innings at Triple-A this season, logging an 11.60 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB across four starts.
PHOENIX, AZ
Reuters

Gary Sanchez powers Twins past slumping A's

Gary Sanchez doubled and homered as the Minnesota Twins opened a six-game road trip with a 3-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Monday. Reliever Yennier Cano (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for his first career victory. Griffin Jax followed with two scoreless frames before Tyler Duffey retired the Athletics in order in the ninth for his first save of the season.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Logan Allen: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

The Orioles designated Allen for assignment Tuesday. After being claimed off waivers from the Guardians on May 5, Allen's stint in Baltimore lasted just under two weeks before he was moved off the 40-man roster for another lefty reliever in Nick Vespi, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move. During his time with the Orioles, the 24-year-old made three appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on three hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. If he goes unclaimed off waivers this time around, Allen will stick in the Baltimore organization and report to Norfolk.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Cain has gone 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four matchups. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA

