Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Optioned following Monday's outing

Miller is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros. The Rangers are facing off against lefty Framber Valdez in the series opener, so the lefty-hitting Miller will head to the bench so Texas can get an extra right-handed bat in the lineup. Miller has made two of his last three starts as a designated hitter, but he may see his pathway to playing time at that spot become more blocked against right-handed pitching following the Rangers' activation of Mitch Garver (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Thursday. Though Garver opened the season as the Rangers' top catcher, he has yet to resume throwing since initially suffering the elbow injury earlier this month, so he'll be limited to a DH-only role in the short term. If Garver ends up clogging up the DH spot against right-handed pitching, the Rangers may have to send third baseman Andy Ibanez or outfielder Eli White to the bench more frequently if they want to keep a spot in the lineup open for Miller.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO