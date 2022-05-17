ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett Walston: Let go by San Fran

The 49ers waived Walston on Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Walston signed with...

State
North Carolina State
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Damone Clark says medical issue was discovered by Dallas ahead of 2022 NFL Combine

Huge risk, yes, but also a potentially huge reward. This is how to view the Dallas Cowboys decision to select linebacker Damone Clark in the 2022 NFL Draft, after the former LSU standout was still available in the fifth round due to a medical issue. That issue involved Clark's neck, with the 21-year-old having undergone spinal fusion surgery following the discovery of a herniated disc in the pre-draft process -- at the 2022 NFL Combine.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Dolphins defensive players have told GM Chris Grier they can't believe the transformation on offense

The Miami Dolphins are entering a new era in 2022, but it's also one that could bring immediate success. The front office made one of the offseason's most intriguing hires in head coach Mike McDaniel, and then completely revamped the offense -- from the offensive line to the running backs to the wide receiver room. However, this Dolphins team doesn't move forward unless quarterback Tua Tagovailoa does.
NFL
CBS Sports

Here's the ideal salary range for Super Bowl-winning QBs, and why Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson may benefit

How much is too much to pay a quarterback? Plenty of experts around the NFL would argue there is no such number. If you want a franchise QB, you do whatever it takes to get him. This offseason only reinforced the notion, for better or worse, with the Browns trading six draft picks and investing a record $230 million to land Deshaun Watson, even with the ex-Texans star potentially on the verge of a suspension stemming from 22 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers Insider Discusses Jimmy Garoppolo’s Impending Question

The San Francisco 49ers have a quarterback situation on their hands. It’s not that two players are competing for the starting role. In fact, the franchise has handed the keys to the program to Trey Lance. He will be the team’s starter for the 2022 season after seeing spot...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Amir Garrett: Ejected from Thursday's matchup

Garrett was ejected from Thursday's game against the White Sox, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Garrett had a balk called against him in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday and was tossed from the game after saying something to the umpire at second base at the end of the inning. Prior to being ejected, the southpaw allowed a hit and no walks while striking out three in one inning. Assuming he doesn't face further discipline, Garrett should be available for Friday's series opener against Minnesota.
KANSAS CITY, MO
