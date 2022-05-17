The Top 10 Most Expensive Homebuying Zip Codes In The US Right Now

After more than two years on the sidelines, there are signs more homeowners might finally be ready to sell. Eighteen percent of homeowners in the U. S. plan on selling their homes within the next twelve months, according to Realtor.com’s 2022 Home Sellers report. This is more than twice the 8% of homeowners that typically said they planned to sell at the start of the Spring buying season pre-pandemic and almost double the 10% of homeowners who said they planned to sell in 2021.

REAL ESTATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO