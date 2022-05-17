7-year-old boy suffers graze wound at North Side magnet school after gun accidently goes off in a classmate's backpack

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 7-year-old boy suffered a graze wound after a gun accidentally discharged inside a classroom at Walt Disney Magnet School on the North Side Tuesday morning.

An 8-year-old student brought the gun in a backpack to the school in the 4100 block of North Marine Drive, a Chicago police spokesman tells WBBM Newsradio.

Just before 10 a.m., the gun accidentally discharged while inside the backpack and a bullet struck the ground, ricochetted and grazed the abdomen of a 7-year-old classmate, police said.

The boy was taken to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in good condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Staff quickly secured the gun and contacted authorities, according to a statement from Principal Paul Riskus.

“We are working closely with the CPS Office of Safety and Security to make a safety plan moving forward,” Riskus wrote.

Detectives are trying to determine how the gun wound up in the 8-year-old student's backpack, police told WBBM Newsradio. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is also investigating.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram