ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

7-year-old boy suffers graze wound at North Side magnet school after gun accidently goes off in a classmate's backpack

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rXxT_0fhCXAxi00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 7-year-old boy suffered a graze wound after a gun accidentally discharged inside a classroom at Walt Disney Magnet School on the North Side Tuesday morning.

An 8-year-old student brought the gun in a backpack to the school in the 4100 block of North Marine Drive, a Chicago police spokesman tells WBBM Newsradio.

Just before 10 a.m., the gun accidentally discharged while inside the backpack and a bullet struck the ground, ricochetted and grazed the abdomen of a 7-year-old classmate, police said.

The boy was taken to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in good condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Staff quickly secured the gun and contacted authorities, according to a statement from Principal Paul Riskus.

“We are working closely with the CPS Office of Safety and Security to make a safety plan moving forward,” Riskus wrote.

Detectives are trying to determine how the gun wound up in the 8-year-old student's backpack, police told WBBM Newsradio. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is also investigating.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
wdbr.com

Chicago cop shoots, seriously wounds, 13-year-old boy

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a Chicago police officer shot and wounded a 13-year-old boy who fled after the car which was involved in an earlier carjacking. The agency that investigates officer-involved shootings in Chicago say the shooting happened Wednesday night. Officers pulled the vehicle over and one of them shot the teen as he fled on foot.
CHICAGO, IL
news8000.com

Gun in 8-year-old’s backpack goes off at school in Chicago, mom charged

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago mother has been charged with child endangerment after a gun in her second grader’s backpack accidentally discharged at school, injuring a 7-year-old classmate, police said Wednesday. The 28-year-old woman appeared in court on Wednesday on three misdemeanor child endangerment counts. A judge ordered...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Merritt, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
fox32chicago.com

Man, 24, charged in fatal West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in a deadly shooting last January in the Austin neighborhood. Manya Chappel, 24, was accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old man on Jan. 15 in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue, police said. The man, who was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grazing#North Side#School Principal#Walt Disney Magnet School#Chicago Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

UIC grad student Daniel Sotelo remains missing after girlfriend was found dead; his father holds onto faith

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Daniel Sotelo was days away from graduating from the University of Illinois at Chicago with a master's degree. His girlfriend, Natally Brookson, vanished after she quit her job and was found dead a few days later. What happened to the UIC couple is still a mystery. And on Wednesday night, CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke Sotelo's father as the search for his son continued. Nicolas Sotelo is relying on faith that his son will come home. He was last seen at the Roosevelt 'L' station near Roosevelt Road and State Street, heading north. But we learned Wednesday...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy