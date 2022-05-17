Yankees' Nestor Cortes deactivates Twitter after old tweets with N-word resurface

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Nestor Cortes has apologized and deactivated his Twitter account after decade-old tweets resurfaced showing the Yankees pitcher using the N-word over a dozen times.

Some of the 27-year-old's tweets from 2012 to 2013 were retweeted by a Twitter user on Sunday.

The next day, Cortes addressed his old tweets, calling the tweets written when he was in high school "unacceptable."

"Those aren’t the messages I want to send out," Cortes said to the New York Post before Monday’s game against Baltimore. "I deleted my Twitter [account] to clean stuff up. Hopefully, I can make a better impact in the world for the people that look up to me to give a better example."

At least some of the tweets appear to quote rap lyrics. One of the tweets seemed to reference French Montana's "Ain't Worried About Nothin."

He told the Post that he remembered the tweets but "didn’t realize they were still there."

"It’s unacceptable." Cortes said. "I could have managed myself better and said stuff differently."

He promised to return to the social media platform "in the next few days," adding that he wants to remain a positive role model for aspiring athletes.

"I like to attract people like me, not the prototype 6-foot-5, 97 [mph pitcher]," Cortes said. "For the last two or three years, I’ve been pretty positive on Twitter. When I saw that I was a little pissed off at myself."