Mishawaka, IN

Mishawaka Superintendent Wayne Barker plans to resign next month. Here's what we know.

By Carley Lanich, South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago

MISHAWAKA  — Mishawaka Superintendent Wayne Barker has announced his resignation.

The School City of Mishawaka announced in a news release Tuesday that Barker anticipates being named superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools in Fort Wayne, where he began his career as a teacher, and will leave Mishawaka at the end of the school year.

The release says Barker intends to resign from Mishawaka on June 8 with his resignation taking effect on June 30.

Another referendum? Mishawaka considers return to taxpayers in 2023

Barker has served as Mishawaka's superintendent for three years. He was hired in the summer of 2019 to replace retired superintendent Dean Speicher . Barker came to Mishawaka from Bluffton-Harrison schools in eastern Indiana.

In his time at Mishawaka, Barker oversaw the district's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has recently led efforts to plan for a likely referendum campaign in 2023 .

Barker's current contract with School City of Mishawaka runs through July 30, 2023. The contract states that it can be terminated by mutual agreement of the superintendent and school board.

"I feel very blessed for my time serving SCM," Barker said in a provided statement. "I am thankful for all of the relationships I have built with students, staff, community members, and school board members. This is a wonderful school community that is poised to continue its upward trajectory. My wife, Vicki, and I cannot thank you enough for the great care you have shown to us during our time together.”

School board members may already have a successor to Barker in mind.

School Board President Holly Parks said in the news release that Barker informed the Mishawaka board "nearly two and a half weeks ago" of his possible departure.

"This has enabled the SCM Board of School Trustees to develop a plan to consider who should lead the district going forward," Parks said in the Tuesday news release. "Tomorrow afternoon we will release information as to who that candidate will be, along with a timeline for that process to be finalized."

Teacher raises: Here's what Mishawaka teachers will get in new contract

"We will have another media release for you tomorrow at 3:00 PM announcing the candidate to replace Mr. Barker," district spokeswoman Jennifer Smith said in an email to media Tuesday.

By state law, school boards must post a proposed contract online for at least seven days before hiring a superintendent. The board must also take public comment on the contract and make a hiring decision during an open meeting.

The board can, however, discuss personnel matters in closed meetings and does not have to identify a candidate when taking public comment on a contract.

The school board's record-keeping website, BoardDocs , indicates Mishawaka board members have met at least twice in executive session this month. Both meetings were called "to receive information about and interview prospective employees," citing state law that lists allowable instances for meeting in closed session.

All five Mishawaka school board members were present for these meetings, which were called on May 12 and May 13, according to board records. A third meeting, also arranged to discuss prospective employees, was scheduled to take place today, but was canceled, according to the school board's website.

The school board is scheduled to meet next publicly at 6 p.m. May 25 at the district's Administration Center.

"Wayne has been an exceptional superintendent and inspired his leaders to be creative, thoughtful and impactful. They in turn are growing more leaders and building this community in strides," Board Vice President Amanda Roberts said in the news release. "We have enjoyed his leadership, his confidence in the team, and are encouraged that he made School City of Mishawaka a better place for students, staff, teachers, and all stakeholders.”

Email South Bend Tribune education reporter Carley Lanich at clanich@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter: @carleylanich .

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Mishawaka Superintendent Wayne Barker plans to resign next month. Here's what we know.

