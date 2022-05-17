ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Gardening for You: Double your pleasure with thinnings

By Ellen Peffley
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
On almost every seed packet are instructions for planting seed. Most instructions suggest sowing seed thickly and after seedlings have emerged thinning to the desired spacing.

Thinning seedlings often causes dismay for gardeners — gardeners are not the type to squander anything green. After removing seedlings to the desired spacing, what happens with the tender surplus seedlings that were thinned out? Discards can lay on the ground to become organic matter for the garden or be tossed into the compost bin, but even better, thinnings can be used as edible sprouts.

Bean seeds in our garden are usually double, triple or quadruple sown to ensure sufficient seedlings are established to grow a crop. Sowing seeds thickly brings to mind the quote “one for the blackbird, one for the crow, one for the cutworm, and one to grow” taken from Oliva Hawker’s historical fiction novel “One for the Blackbird, One for the Crow”. In our garden, surplus seedlings become sprouts for the table.

Bean sprouts are young seedlings either grown in the ground — as are those in the accompanying photo — or grown commercially. Commercially grown sprouts rarely have green shoots since they have been grown without light and are harvested before the true-leaf stage. Sprouts harvested from the garden as thinnings have the extra benefit of the nutrients in the green leaves.

Bean sprouts are crunchy morsels that add zip to any salad or stir fry and make a nice departure from the typical lettuce on sandwiches. They are packed with protein, are low in calories and their nutrient content reads like a bottle of vitamins with everything that’s good for you — significant levels of Vitamins C, B6, K, and thiamin (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), pantothenic acid (B5), and folate (B9); minerals iron, calcium, phosphorous, magnesium, manganese, potassium, copper; high in dietary fiber (fdc.nal.usda.gov).

Sprouts of many crops can be consumed: other legumes like lentils, mung beans, soybeans, pinto, garbanzo, and Anasazi beans; cucurbits, cantaloupe, cucumber, watermelon, pumpkin; and two favorites, onion and radish sprouts.

Planting seeds for a harvest of garden-grown bean sprouts as thinnings is simple. Always use seed of a known source to ensure seed has had no chemical treatment, and if possible, use self-saved seed from a previously grown personal crop.

Sow seed into soil that has had no chemical treatment when soil temperatures have warmed to 70° F. Plant 1.5 times as deep as the width of the seed. Seeds germinate in a few days and seedlings emerge in a week or so. Harvest thinnings the day the seedlings’ first leaves unfurl; pull straight up out of the soil without dislodging neighboring plants intended to be saved as the main crop.

Prepare thinnings for table use by washing well to remove surface dirt; pat dry. Thinnings keep for several days when stored in plastic baggies in the refrigerator.

Note: Some information from webmd.com; livestrong.com

Ellen Peffley taught horticulture at the college level for 28 years, 25 of those at Texas Tech, during which time she developed two onion varieties. She is now the sole proprietor of From the Garden, a market garden farmette. You can email her at gardens@suddenlink.net

