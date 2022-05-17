Mayor McGill, law officers and families attend memorial

On Monday night the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office hosted a candlelight vigil and memorial service to honor law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

In attendance were Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker, Capt. Philip Pevehouse of the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office, Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue, police Chaplain Chris Benjamin, Mayor George McGill, City Administrator Carl Geffken, City Director for Ward 2 Andre Good, Fort Smith Firefighters Pipe and Drum Corps, department officers and families.

Each agency's head read the names of their fallen officers dating back to the 1800s, with FSPD having the most fallen officers read by Chief Baker.

After law enforcement in attendance lit their candles next to the podium and memorial flowers, they went into the crowd to light the guests' candles.

"Amazing Grace" was played by a bagpipe instrumentalist of the Fort Smith Firefighters Pipe and Drum Corps.

