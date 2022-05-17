ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian County, AR

Mayor McGill, law officers and families attend memorial

By Paige Eichkorn, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 2 days ago

On Monday night the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office hosted a candlelight vigil and memorial service to honor law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zd4iC_0fhCWYRB00

In attendance were Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker, Capt. Philip Pevehouse of the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office, Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue, police Chaplain Chris Benjamin, Mayor George McGill, City Administrator Carl Geffken, City Director for Ward 2 Andre Good, Fort Smith Firefighters Pipe and Drum Corps, department officers and families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLVY3_0fhCWYRB00

Each agency's head read the names of their fallen officers dating back to the 1800s, with FSPD having the most fallen officers read by Chief Baker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xy2SS_0fhCWYRB00

After law enforcement in attendance lit their candles next to the podium and memorial flowers, they went into the crowd to light the guests' candles.

"Amazing Grace" was played by a bagpipe instrumentalist of the Fort Smith Firefighters Pipe and Drum Corps.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Mayor McGill, law officers and families attend memorial

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas Election Profiles: Franklin County Sheriff

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three Republican candidates are vying to be Franklin County’s next Sheriff. In March, former Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen was sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty on two counts of violating the civil rights of inmates by using unreasonable force. According to the county judge’s […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
KATV

An elderly Rogers couple stopped by spike strip

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Rogers police prevented a dangerous situation from happening after an elderly couple entered Interstate 49 the wrong way. According to 40/29 News, the couple got confused and entered the road incorrectly by mistake, Arkansas State Police said. Washington County deputies said they spotted the vehicle...
ROGERS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sebastian County, AR
Sebastian County, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Fort Smith, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Smith, AR
talkbusiness.net

Service calls to Fort Smith Fire Department set record in 2021

With the COVID-19 pandemic still in full swing, 2021 was another challenging year for the Fort Smith Fire Department, including 2021 being the busiest year for service calls to the department according to Deputy Fire Chief Boyd Waters. The Fort Smith Board of Directors on May 11 received an annual...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Tractor-trailer overturns in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A tractor-trailer overturned in Fort Smith Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened at South 46th and Savannah streets That's just south of Phoenix Avenue, near American Precision Fabricators. It could take hours for crews to clear the scene, Aric Mitchell, police department spokesperson, warned at 3...
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Benjamin
Person
George Mcgill
Person
Danny Baker
5NEWS

Vehicle crashes into building in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Fort Smith building. According to Fort Smith Police, the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not believe anyone else was injured. Emergency crews...
FORT SMITH, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Law Officers#Police#City#Ward 2 Andre Good#Drum Corps#Fspd#Fort Smith Times
KTLO

Burrell Behavioral Health closing Arkansas locations, area schools to be affected

With the announcement this week that Burrell Behavioral Health, based in Springfield, is closing its four locations in Arkansas, several area schools are left without mental health services for their students. Burrell has locations in Mountain Home, Harrison, Springdale and Rogers. There are 17 employees in their Mountain Home office and 23 in Harrison.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy