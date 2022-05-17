A 25-year-old man from Garnet Valley has died after veering off the road into a utility pole near Wilmington on Friday, Delaware State Police reported. No other cars were involved.

Police identified the victim as Anthony Rivera after this article's initial publication.

Rivera was driving west on Murphy Road in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado near Foulk Road on Friday at 10:41 p.m., according to state police. He "lost control" of the pickup truck, police said, and overcorrected, crossing the double yellow line in the center of the road. Rivera then veered back into his lane and off the road, where police said the front left of the pickup truck hit a utility pole.

Rivera was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police, and was thrown out of the car. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where police reported he died the next day.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Delaware State Police Troop 2. Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Cpl. J. Breen by at 302-365-8486 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 25-year-old man dies after crashing into a utility pole near Wilmington Friday: police