ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Federal government to build new FBI field office in KC’s Northland

By John Pepitone
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MZ10_0fhCWIYn00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is building a new field office in Kansas City’s Northland for more than 300 agents.

The agency said more space will help agents work with their expanded law enforcement responsibilities.

The federal government will spend more than $102 million over 20 years to lease nearly 137,000 square feet of office space along Interstate 29.

Located in between the Kansas City Police Department’s North Patrol Division and a Kansas City fire station, the new field office will be home to more than 300 agents and task force officers who have seen their law enforcement roles expand in the last quarter century.

Lathrop torture suspect met KC victim on dating app: court docs

“I think it has greatly evolved from our focus on terrorism to our now, mission focus on cyber crimes and cyber national security matters, as well as counterintelligence,” said Charles Dayoub, special agent in charge of Kansas City’s FBI field office.

“I think the world is way different than it was back over 20 years ago when we first built our building,” he said. “I think now with these new capabilities, we will have a building to match what we need to do operationally.”

The FBI also hopes to serve the Northland community better at its new location. The agency already has a Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory established in the Northland.

FBI agents are expected to move into the new field office from their current downtown location in fall 2023.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Metro Crime Scene: Deadly Domestic Drama & More Gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is building a new field office in Kansas City's Northland for more than 300 agents. The agency said more space will help agents work with their expanded law enforcement responsibilities. MORE2 renews their demand for federal authorities to investigate the patterns...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
Lathrop, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Northland#Fbi#North Patrol Division
showmeinstitute.org

The Kansas City Star Is Right

A recent Kansas City Star piece excoriated the Missouri Senate for its behavior and failure in the recently concluded legislative session. I’ve certainly had my share of disagreements with the Star, but the Star is absolutely right about what our state Senators failed to understand in 2022—that “not doing bad things” isn’t quite the same as “doing good things.” From the Star:
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
KCTV 5

Raymore announces new police chief

RAYMORE, Mo. (KCTV) - Raymore police have announced a new police chief. The department shared on Wednesday that Captain Jim Wilson will take over as Raymore Police Chief after Chief Jan Zimmerman retires in August. Wilson, who has been with the department for almost 30 years, is currently the department’s...
RAYMORE, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy