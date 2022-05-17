ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

Chick-fil-A in Tennessee offers year of free food for return of missing sign

By Nexstar Media Wire, Hannah Moore
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hPJEn_0fhCWD9A00

ALCOA, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Tennessee is searching for its missing sign, and the operators are offering free food as a reward.

The store, located in Alcoa, said in a Facebook post on Monday that its sign had “disappeared.” The post also included a photo of the missing portion of its double-sided sign, which sits in front of the restaurant.

Anyone who can locate or return the sign is promised free Chick-fil-A for a whole year, according to the post — no questions asked.

“We need your help! Our sign has disappeared and we need help to find it! Whoever turns it in will be asked no questions. We are awarding our finder Chick-fil-A for a year (52 digital offer cards) when the sign is returned,” wrote the store on Facebook.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the sign is asked to call 865-919-4786 .

TN teenagers can now take their driver’s test at home

Some Facebook commenters speculated that the sign had blown loose in a recent storm, while others said they had spotted it at the bottom of a nearby hill.

“Thought the storm blew it off. Lots of damages around town,” wrote one user.

“Yeah I seen it at bottom of the hill also,” wrote another. “Maybe picked up as trash.”

In any case, at least a few commenters claimed they would attempt to find it and claim the prize.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
roguevalleymessenger.com

4 of the Quintessential Places to Visit in Tennessee

Tennessee calls itself the Volunteer State. It might not seem as glamorous as New York or California, but you’ll find plenty to do there if you take the time to explore. You’ll find both major cities and unspoiled, natural wilderness, and you might enjoy taking a vacation there this summer if you can find the time.
TENNESSEE STATE
insideofknoxville.com

Loyal’s Barbershop Coming to 204 West Magnolia Avenue

Nick Kitsos will soon open a barbershop at 204 West Magnolia, the first retail to enter the ground floor of the Mews II building. He’s been visiting Knoxville for about ten years because his wife has family in the area. He said he’s enjoyed watching the changes and when they decided to move here, he had one ask: He said if they were to move here and he opened a barbershop, he wanted it to be around the Old City. He said finding a small retail space wasn’t easy.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
State
Tennessee State
Alcoa, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
City
Alcoa, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
thesmokies.com

Best BBQ in Pigeon Forge: Our top 5 restaurants, ranked

There are some paths in life you can undertake lightly. Like macramé or crocheting, dip a toe in the water and see whether or not you like it. Other paths are a lifetime commitment, like buying a bird from Parrot Mountain. Once you’ve gone down the path, it’s nearly impossible to get back out.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Food City seeks to spread blame in opioid lawsuit brought by Tennessee Attorney General

When a Bearden homeowners association blew the whistle on the high levels of opiates a Food City grocery store pharmacy was shelling out to pill mill patients, the company’s chief executive officer called it a lie. When a Knoxville weekly newsmagazine reported the Westwood Homeowners Association’s claims and exposed a slew of opiate-related crimes in […] The post Food City seeks to spread blame in opioid lawsuit brought by Tennessee Attorney General appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Digital#Tn#Nexstar Media Inc
WSMV

Tennessee drivers find ways to save as gas prices surge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices hit an average of at least $4 a gallon in all 50 states for the first time ever on Wednesday according to data from AAA. In Tennessee, where the average gas price is $4.28, drivers are forced to find ways to cut back. “I...
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

'Edwards Boys' and pal pulled off Tennessee’s last stagecoach heist

As motorists wind their way along a high ridge of Highway 70 North in Putnam County from Cookeville toward Carthage, they may spy a Tennessee Historical Commission sign about one-and-three-quarter miles shy of the Smith County line on the right side of the road that proclaims: Last Stagecoach Hold-Up. The...
LEBANON, TN
WBIR

Price of diesel hits a record high in Knoxville on Tuesday

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — After what seemed like a few weeks of slight relief, gas prices are back on the rise across the nation. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.52. That's up 15 cents from a week ago and 44 cents from a month ago. In East Tennessee, prices are climbing too.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSMV

Raising Cane’s opens first Middle TN location Friday

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Raising Cane’s officials announced the grand opening of their first Tennessee location Tuesday. Restaurant officials expressed their excitement about joining the Cookeville community. The restaurant, known for its chicken fingers that are marinated, hand-battered, and cooked to order, plans to host a large celebration Friday in honor of its new location.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WJHL

O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar in Johnson City closes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A restaurant chain that served up American comfort food off of North Roan Street closed its doors to diners indefinitely. O’Charley’s staff said Monday that operations at its 112 Broyles Drive location ended — effective immediately. News Channel 11 received the following statement from O’Charley’s CEO W. Craig Barber: “It […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
KGW

Many Oregon drivers with expired tags

PORTLAND, Ore. — Everyone who owns a car registers it with the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) but whether drivers have current registration stickers affixed to the bottom of their license plates is probably not something most people notice. A KGW viewer wrote in a tweet, "Trying to figure...
PORTLAND, OR
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy