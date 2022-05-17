Highest number of migrants in history are at the US-Mexico border

With a surge of 234,088 people making the trek from Latin America to the American southern border, April hit an all-time high in immigrants seeking passage into the U.S. from Mexico, according to a court filing by the Department of Homeland Security.

Of that number, 117,989 were allowed into the country. 113,248 were sent away, with 96,908 of those falling victim to the country’s COVID restrictions, according to numbers reported by Bill Melugin of Fox News.

The total topped March by more than 13,000, which was at the time the highest total in 20 years.

The number of migrants looking to cross America’s southern border, whether by legal or illegal means, have traditionally risen in the late spring and early summer months over the last four years, according to numbers provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Going back to 2019, each year has seen an increases in migrants in the south, but 2022 has seen the tally rise above and beyond any previous historical high watermarks, and the numbers could climb even higher if the Trump-era Title 42 COVID restrictions are allowed to expire on Monday.

The Biden Administration is reportedly surging more personnel to the southern border to help process the migrants coming into the country to help expedite their advancement into asylum proceedings or, if they don’t pass the initial asylum screening, deportations back to their native countries, according to NBC News.