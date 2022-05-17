It's sweltering now – but 24 inches of snow could soon fall in Colorado

Don't be fooled by the scorching hot temperatures around the state of Colorado on Tuesday – there's still a chance snow could impact your weekend plans.

Based on National Weather Service forecasts, precipitation could roll through the state on Friday, with night time lows in the teens in some areas expected to result in snow. This storm could linger through Sunday.

Right now, the central mountain and northern mountain regions seem to have the best chance of getting deeper totals. The southwestern mountains may also see some flakes stack up.

Believe it or not – there's even a slight chance of snow in Denver on Friday night , though this precipitation is more likely to fall as rain.

In terms of how much snow will fall, this storm is still several days away, making it difficult for forecasters to pin down expected totals.

Mountain-Forecast.com , which tends to be a pretty reliable high country weather source, calls for a little more than two feet of snow on Longs Peak throughout the weekend. The website also calls for more than a foot of snow on Quandary Peak. It's likely much less will fall in the mountain towns surrounding these 14,000-foot peaks, but it may still be enough to impact travel – probably a few inches. The snowfall is also likely to impact those recreating in the backcountry this weekend.

All of these numbers are subject to change, but either way – be warned, snow may hit Colorado this weekend.

Even if two feet of snow lands in some select high elevation areas, it's unlikely to have much of an impact on Colorado's overall snowpack for the season. Statewide, snowpack is currently at just 55 percent of where it typically is at this point in the year, with the southern Upper Rio Grande river basin at just 2 percent of the 20-year to-date median. The snow this weekend may help to alleviate some dryness temporarily, but don't expect much more than that and don't lower your guard when it comes to fire risk.

Visit the National Weather Service website for updates as this storm approaches.

