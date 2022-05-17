ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

It's sweltering now – but 24 inches of snow could soon fall in Colorado

By By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago

Don't be fooled by the scorching hot temperatures around the state of Colorado on Tuesday – there's still a chance snow could impact your weekend plans.

Based on National Weather Service forecasts, precipitation could roll through the state on Friday, with night time lows in the teens in some areas expected to result in snow. This storm could linger through Sunday.

Right now, the central mountain and northern mountain regions seem to have the best chance of getting deeper totals. The southwestern mountains may also see some flakes stack up.

Believe it or not – there's even a slight chance of snow in Denver on Friday night , though this precipitation is more likely to fall as rain.

In terms of how much snow will fall, this storm is still several days away, making it difficult for forecasters to pin down expected totals.

Mountain-Forecast.com , which tends to be a pretty reliable high country weather source, calls for a little more than two feet of snow on Longs Peak throughout the weekend. The website also calls for more than a foot of snow on Quandary Peak. It's likely much less will fall in the mountain towns surrounding these 14,000-foot peaks, but it may still be enough to impact travel – probably a few inches. The snowfall is also likely to impact those recreating in the backcountry this weekend.

All of these numbers are subject to change, but either way – be warned, snow may hit Colorado this weekend.

Even if two feet of snow lands in some select high elevation areas, it's unlikely to have much of an impact on Colorado's overall snowpack for the season. Statewide, snowpack is currently at just 55 percent of where it typically is at this point in the year, with the southern Upper Rio Grande river basin at just 2 percent of the 20-year to-date median. The snow this weekend may help to alleviate some dryness temporarily, but don't expect much more than that and don't lower your guard when it comes to fire risk.

Visit the National Weather Service website for updates as this storm approaches.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Comments / 21

Bobby Boulders
4d ago

Always with the scare tactics but I've seen 2 feet of snow in the last week of June so expect the unexpected.

Reply
6
Lori
4d ago

It’ll be snow in the mountains and foothills and rain in the eastern plains

Reply(1)
7
Ma Green
4d ago

Well it has certainly been different this yr. As for sweltering not in the high SLV. We need rain 🌧️🌧️ so badly 😔.

Reply
3
Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Attention Turns To Widespread Freeze Saturday Night As Storm Departs

DENVER (CBS4) – A potent and unusually cold late May snowstorm will leave Colorado today after dropping more than a foot of snow on the higher elevations to the west and south of Denver. Some parts of Summit County, Jefferson County and Douglas County reported 15 to 20 inches of snow! A fair amount of moisture remains in the atmosphere over northern and central Colorado and with daytime heating we’ll see some unstable air develop. This will create a few rain or snow showers but we aren’t expecting anything widespread or organized after the band of snow on the southeast plains...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
The Denver Gazette

Snow totals: Several areas in Colorado hammered with more than a foot of spring snow

The Centennial State received a late-season snowstorm that began Friday and dropped wet, heavy snow into Saturday. Here are 24-hour snow totals from across the state as of 6 p.m. Saturday, according to National Weather Service snowfall reports. Air Force Academy: 13 inchesAlma: 17 inchesAspen Park: 15.5 inchesAspen Springs: 18.6 inchesAurora 7.5 inchesBerthoud Pass: 15.6 inchesBlack Hawk: 11 inchesBlack Forest: 18.2 inchesBoulder: 12.5 inchesCanon City: 10 inchesCascade: 14 inchesCastle Rock: 14.5 inchesColorado Springs: 12 inchesCopper Mountain: 16.8 inchesCrescent Village: 13 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesCrook: 8 inchesDenver International Airport: 2.3 inchesElbert: 15 inchesElizabeth: 15 inchesEstes Park: 14 inchesEvergreen: 10.3 inchesFairplay: 17.7 inchesFlorissant: 15.5 inchesFountain: 10.5 inchesFranktown: 9 inchesGenesee: 17 inches Golden: 14.5 inchesHighlands Ranch: 8.5 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesLafayette: 5.7 inchesLarkspur: 6 inchesLeadville: 9.8 inchesLongmont: 5 inchesLouisville: 6.5 inchesManitou Springs: 10.6 inches Monument: 17.5 inchesNederland: 16.5 inchesPeterson Air Force Base: 10.3 inchesPonderosa Park: 13 inchesPueblo: 5.5 inches Pueblo West: 7.5 inchesSt. Mary's Glacier: 18 inchesSteamboat Springs: 6 inchesWinter Park: 7.3 inchesWoodland Park: 16 inches
CENTENNIAL, CO
OutThere Colorado

Damaged tree limb removal and cleanup after spring snow storm is underway

The spring snow storm that blasted through Colorado snapped a countless number of tree limbs in the region, cleanup and disposal efforts were underway Saturday under partly sunny skies. In Golden, city crews began working Saturday on removing damaged limbs from city streets, trails and parks. For residents and private property owners, Golden has opened a tree limb collection site off of Golden Gate Canyon Road just west of Newstar Way. The disposal site will be open for two weeks. ...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Rio Grande River#Quandary Peak
OutThere Colorado

2-plus feet of snow to hit Colorado, prolonged power outages likely

In case you haven't heard – a big winter storm is starting to hit Colorado. Snowfall is expected to ramp up throughout the day into Friday night, with hazardous conditions stretching into Saturday. When all is said and done, much of Colorado's Central Mountain region and Front Range will likely get between six to 12 inches of snow, though some areas may get two or more feet.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow is falling across Colorado from a winter storm Friday and into Saturday. A powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning. The heaviest snow arrives tonight across the state. We...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy