ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Guideline Updated for Management of Spontaneous ICH

KXLY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, May 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In an updated guideline issued by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association and published online May 17 in Stroke, recommendations are presented for the management of intracerebral hemorrhages (ICHs). Steven M. Greenberg, M.D., Ph.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

SCAI issues official guidelines for the management of patent foramen ovale

The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) today released official guidelines for the management of patent foramen ovale (PFO). A multidisciplinary guideline panel formulated 13 recommendations to address five PFO clinical scenarios. The document was published in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (JSCAI). The...
HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ich#Stroke Prevention#Healthday News
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WINKNEWS.com

Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?

Statins are often the first line of defense when battling high cholesterol. More than 200 million people around the world are taking a daily dose for their heart health. But did you know that statins may also be good for your brain?. Some call it the wonder drug. Not only...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Medical News Today

What to know about sleep apnea and high cholesterol

People with sleep apnea stop breathing while they sleep. The condition can impact a person’s health, and experts now recognize a link between cholesterol and sleep apnea. Sleep apnea disrupts a person’s sleep, which can have negative health effects over time. Researchers have. obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
UPI News

High blood pressure in pregnancy linked to heart disease later

High blood pressure complications during pregnancy can be scary, but a new study warns they also significantly raise a woman's risk for heart disease later in life. "Women with a history of gestational hypertension or preeclampsia should be informed that they have an increased risk for cardiovascular disease," said study author Jennifer Stuart. She is an associate epidemiologist in the division of women's health at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Nature.com

Blood pressure and outcome after aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage

Blood pressure management is crucial in the treatment of patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH). Possible association between the blood pressure increase and the risk of delayed cerebral ischemia (DCI) and different systemic complications after aSAH is still a matter of debate. This study aims to elucidate the influence of blood pressure levels on the outcome of aSAH. All consecutive aSAH patients (n"‰="‰690) treated between 01/2003 and 06/2016 were included. The mean value of the mean arterial pressure (MAP) during 14Â days after ictus was calculated for each individual. According to the institutional standards of vasospasm management, the mean 14Â days MAP"‰â‰¥"‰95Â mmHg was referred as increased (IMAP) and the patients with and without vasospasm were analyzed separately. Study endpoints were the occurrence of DCI on computed tomography scans, development of cardiac and nephrological complications, and poor outcome 6Â months after aSAH (mRS"‰>"‰2). Associations were tested in univariable/multivariable binary logistic regression analysis. IMAP was documented in 474 (68.7%) cases and was more common in individuals with poor neurological conditions at admission (p"‰<"‰0.001), severe amount of intracranial blood (p"‰="‰0.001) and premorbid hypertension (p"‰<"‰0.001). IMAP was independently associated with the occurrence of DCI (p"‰="‰0.014; aOR"‰="‰2.97; 95% CI 1.25"“7.09) and poor functional outcome (p"‰="‰0.020; aOR"‰="‰3.14; 95% CI 1.20"“8.22) in patients with vasospasm, but not in counterparts without vasospasm (p"‰="‰0.113/p"‰="‰0.086). IMAP had no influence on cardiac or nephrological complications. In aSAH individuals with cerebral vasospasm, sustained increase of blood pressure exceeding the therapeutic targets is strongly associated with the risk of DCI and poor outcome. Therefore, such an intrinsic increase of blood pressure might reflect the autoregulatory mechanisms against the impending cerebral ischemia in patients with cerebral vasospasm.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Links connecting stress, depression and heart disease risk found in mouse model

Results from a new mouse model may aid in understanding how depression and prolonged and severe stress increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Vascular Discovery: From Genes to Medicine Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting is being held May 12-14, 2022, in Seattle and is a premier global exchange of the latest advances in new and emerging scientific research in arteriosclerosis, thrombosis, vascular biology, peripheral vascular disease, vascular surgery and functional genomics.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY

FDA clears COVID booster shot for healthy kids ages 5 to 11

U.S. regulators on Tuesday authorized a COVID-19 booster shot for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds, hoping an extra vaccine dose will enhance their protection as infections once again creep upward. Everyone 12 and older already was supposed to get one booster dose for the best protection against the newest coronavirus variants...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy