MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon has announced the vendor lineup for this year’s Western Market. The season kicks off with live music on Saturday, May 28 at 11 a.m. “This is our most diverse year as far as the variety of food, goods, and the uniqueness of each chalet’s individual offerings,” says Ann Meisch, city clerk. “I’m excited to see these chalets continue to provide a one-of-a-kind shopping-and-eating experience for all visitors.”

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO