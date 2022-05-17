ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

VGK World Championship Update - May 17, 2022

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 IIHF World Championship in Finland is in full swing as the three members of the Vegas Golden Knights competing in the tournament continue to push Team Canada toward its second consecutive gold medal. Nicolas Roy, Zach Whitecloud and Logan Thompson were selected by Hockey Canada to compete...

www.nhl.com

NHL

VGK Announce ECHL Affiliation Relationship With Savannah Ghost Pirates

VEGAS (May 19, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, May 19, that the organization has entered an affiliation relationship with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates, making the Ghost Pirates the official ECHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights. The Ghost Pirates...
SAVANNAH, GA
NHL

Joel Armia scores in Finland's shutout victory

MONTREAL -- Joel Armia scored a goal in Finland's 6-0 win over Great Britain at the IIHF World Championship on Friday. It was Armia's second goal of the tournament. The veteran winger also compiled a plus-2 differential while logging 14:17 of ice time. Armia has four points (2 goals, 2...
NHL
NHL

Thunderbirds Teed Up for Final

The Kent-based WHL squad faced three elimination games against Portland-and won all three. Next stop, Western Conference final. Tickets on sale for Games 3 and 4 this week. After facing a three games-to-one deficit against rival Portland in their last Western Hockey League playoff series, the Seattle Thunderbirds will be playing hockey deep into May. The WHL Conference Championship Series begins Friday with Seattle traveling to Kamloops, BC, for Game 1 Friday and Game 2 Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

FLAMES SIGN ILYA NIKOLAEV

The forward has inked an entry-level deal with the club. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed forward Ilya Nikolaev to a three-year entry-level contract. Nikolaev, a native of Yaroslavl, Russia was drafted by the Flames in the third round, 88th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old played this season with the Tri-City Storm (USHL), notching 23 goals and 49 assists for 72 points in 58 games, finishing second on his team in assists, fourth in goals and fourth in points. On May 5, Nikolaev was named USHL Forward of the Week after recording four goals and two assists for six points in two games of the conference semi-final of the Clark Cup Playoffs. In five Clark Cup playoff games this season, Nikolaev had five goals and three assists for eight points.
NHL
NHL

Gamesmanship on Board

When it comes to Kraken players connecting with teammates, many of those get-to-know-each-other opportunities occur in the hours spent on the team plane flying from city to city. For some members of the Seattle squad, that bonding happened over a game called Super Tock. But not, as discovered, without some controversy.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Gritsyuk Named KHL Rookie of the Year | BLOG

The Devils' fifth-round pick in 2019 also won a silver medal at the Winter Olympics. Devils prospect Arseny Gritsyuk was named the Kontinental Hockey League Rookie of the Year, the Alexei Cherepanov Award, after posting 22 goals and 38 points in 52 games played. Gritsyuk, who was New Jersey's fifth-round...
NHL
NHL

Sharks Sign Forward Mitchell Russell

SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) Interim General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Mitchell Russell to a standard, entry-level contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Mitchell is a character player and leader on the...
NHL
NHL

Lightning sign forward Jaydon Dureau to entry-level contract

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Jaydon Dureau to a three-year, entry-level contract today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Dureau, 5-foot-11, 172 pounds, played in 49 games with the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL this season, recording 24 goals and 66 points, both...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Post-season Send Off: Jared Spurgeon

Wild defenseman wraps his second season as captain with a second Lady Byng nomination and a second 40-point campaign. You can see the wear and tear on captain Jared Spurgeon's face. After going a decade with an unscarred, boyish exterior peering through his clear plastic shield, Spurgeon exits the 2021-22...
NHL

