VGK World Championship Update - May 17, 2022

The forward has inked an entry-level deal with the club. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed forward Ilya Nikolaev to a three-year entry-level contract. Nikolaev, a native of Yaroslavl, Russia was drafted by the Flames in the third round, 88th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old played this season with the Tri-City Storm (USHL), notching 23 goals and 49 assists for 72 points in 58 games, finishing second on his team in assists, fourth in goals and fourth in points. On May 5, Nikolaev was named USHL Forward of the Week after recording four goals and two assists for six points in two games of the conference semi-final of the Clark Cup Playoffs. In five Clark Cup playoff games this season, Nikolaev had five goals and three assists for eight points.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO