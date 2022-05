Nestle is rushing fly baby formula into the United States to help alleviate the severe shortage being experienced by parents around the country.The Swiss-based company says it is immediately moving formula from the Netherlands and Switzerland to try and ease the problem. Nestle is moving Gerber baby food formula to the US from the Netherlands and Alfamino baby formula from Switzerland to the US, it told Reuters.“We prioritised these products because they serve a critical medical purpose as they are for babies with cow’s milk protein allergies,” the company said.“Both products were already being imported but we moved shipments...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO