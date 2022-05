Tight lines and good times were had by all on May 7 at the 16th annual Mother’s Day Dolphin Tournament presented by Keys All Area Roofing. Forty boats carrying 156 anglers headed offshore in the hopes of tipping the scales at the evening weigh-in at Curly’s Coffee and Marina before enjoying an awards banquet at Key Colony Inn. The tournament netted an impressive $65,000 for Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys, which will be used for the organization’s new affordable homes development in Marathon. Named “Bell Haven,” the project will build 9 new affordable homes in 2023 which will be purchased by working families in Marathon with a 0% interest loan.

MARATHON, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO