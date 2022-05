Jimmy Clyde Tooke, 91, of Star City, passed away May 18, 2022 at his home. He was born August 26, 1930 in Cleveland County to the late Clyde and Myrtle Byrd Tooke. Mr. Tooke was a member of Southside Baptist Church and a retired welder for Central Moloney. He was ordained as a minister in 1954, loved gardening and fishing. He was fostered and raised by the Idas and Lillian Vinson Family.

STAR CITY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO