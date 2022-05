Christian Andrew Sherrill, 24, of Star City, passed away May 19, 2022. He was born March 26, 1998 in Warren. He was a Christian and worked with his dad at A&P Floors. He loved to play video games, listen to music, dance with his babies, cook, draw, enjoyed visiting with friends and family, and he never met a stranger.

STAR CITY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO