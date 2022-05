More than 10 years after her divorce from Bruce Boxleitner, Melissa Gilbert admits that she struggled hard following that major event in her life. While promoting her new book, “Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered,” the classic TV actress Melissa Gilbert revealed she didn’t handle her divorce from Boxleitner well. The former couple was married from 1995 to 2011 and have one son together, Michael. “It was like, I lost my mind,” the “Little House on the Prairie” star recalled to PageSix. “One of my friends says, ‘You know, every once in a while we all have to go to the zoo. And you went and now you’re back.’”

