ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

NCAA Softball Tournament: How to watch, stream Mizzou Tigers vs. Missouri State Bears

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 2 days ago

Missouri State and Mizzou are set to renew their rivalry when they take the field in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament.

The two will face off for the first time since 2015 on Friday at 1 p.m. at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

The winner will play Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against the winner of Friday's 3:30 p.m. game between Illinois and Arizona. The losers will play in an elimination game on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Missouri State is in its 34th season under head coach Holly Hesse while Mizzou has been led by Larissa Anderson since the 2019 season.

More: Missouri State softball clinches first NCAA Tournament bid in 11 years with MVC Tournament title

What to know about the Mizzou Tigers

Mizzou enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 15 national seed and as the host of the Columbia Regional. It's the Tigers' second-consecutive year hosting a regional.

The Tigers solidified their spot as a host after making a run to the championship game of the SEC Tournament. They finished the season 36-20 and fell in the SEC title game to Arkansas.

Four Tigers were named to All-SEC teams which included first-teamers Kimberly Wert and Brooke Wilmes. Wert is the program's all-time home run leader while Wilmes is the program's record-holder in extra-base hits.

Right-handed pitchers Jordan Weber and Laurin Krings have handled the majority of the Tigers' pitching duties this season. Weber has a 2.57 ERA with a 15-6 record while Krings has a 3.00 ERA and 14-9 record.

Mizzou played one Missouri Valley Conference school this season while beating Bradley twice during a tournament in early March by a combined score of 18-1.

What to know about the Missouri State Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZRU7_0fhCShZg00

Missouri State enters the tournament for the first time since 2011 after winning the MVC's automatic bid in a 10-4 win over Northern Iowa.

The Bears went 27-18 this season after starting the year 2-9. This will mark the Bears' seventh trip to the NCAA Tournament in softball history.

Five different Bears were named to All-Valley teams including MVC Pitcher of the Year Steffany Dickerson, shortstop Daphne Plummer and utility player Madison Hunsaker.

Dickerson had a 0.87 ERA against Valley programs and held opponents to a .194 batting average. Plummer led the team in hitting with a .361 batting average while Hunsaker batted .360.

Missouri State played two SEC programs this season. The Bears lost to Arkansas 6-1 on March 3 and 11-3 to the Razorbacks two days later. They also lost to Texas A&M 4-1 on Feb. 18.

How to watch NCAA Tournament game between Mizzou and Missouri State

Game time: 1 p.m. (central), Friday, May 20

Where: Mizzou Softball Stadium (Columbia, MO)

TV Channel: SEC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: NCAA Softball Tournament: How to watch, stream Mizzou Tigers vs. Missouri State Bears

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

College Football News Predicts Win Totals in SEC

FAYETTEVILLE — College Football News has released its spring predictions for each football team’s record this fall during the regular season. College Football News broke it down by conferences including the SEC. The best record projected in the SEC is Alabama with 11 victories. Georgia is right behind them at 10.5 wins.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Basketball Bears Snag Six New Additions

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State men’s basketball coach Dana Ford announced today the addition of six roster commitments to the Bears roster for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. Signing national letters of intent and athletic aid agreements to attend Missouri State University are: James Graham, a transfer from Maryland; former St. Peters point guard Matthew Lee; Oklahoma transfer Alston Mason; St. Louis native Damien Mayo; rebounding sensation Jonathan Mogbo from NEO; and former Colorado State star Kendle Moore.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
lakeexpo.com

Revolution! National Cannabis Company Opening New Location At Lake Of The Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Continuing its national expansion, multi-state cannabis operator Revolution announced the grand opening of the first Revolution-branded medical cannabis dispensary in Sunrise Beach, Missouri on May 20th. Missouri is now the fifth state to welcome Revolution, joining Illinois, Maryland, Arkansas and Florida, and the new dispensary...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri governor laments failure of transgender sports bill, ban on critical race theory

Gridlock in the Missouri Senate doomed issues that the GOP should have used its supermajority to accomplish, Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday, pointing specifically at legislation targeting transgender students and banning critical race theory in schools. In an interview with KFTKs Mark Reardon, Parson lamented that the legislature spent so much time and effort this […] The post Missouri governor laments failure of transgender sports bill, ban on critical race theory appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
College Sports
City
Springfield, MO
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Columbia, MO
Sports
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
ozarksfn.com

All in with Longhorns

RICHLAND, MO. – After retiring, Rusty Clark was looking for something to do. He had spent a career in the marine industry, but it was time to try something new, something different. “I have always been intrigued by Longhorns,” Rusty said. “One day, I was visiting a friend who...
RICHLAND, MO
KYTV

Burrell Behavioral is closing 4 locations in northern Arkansas

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health announced it would close four community mental health clinics in northern Arkansas. The Arkansas clinics include locations in Rogers, Springdale, Harrison and Mountain Home. The Springfield-based services have operated in Arkansas since merging with Youthbridge Inc. in May 2019. Burrell said it’s been “unable to overcome sustained and significant losses in the Arkansas Region while operating at industry best practices.”
HARRISON, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larissa Anderson
My 1053 WJLT

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: Trail of Tears in Waynesville, Missouri

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The land that Pulaski County and Waynesville inhabits has a history that goes back long before the city and county were established. Leaders are making efforts to recognize and honor those who traveled along the Trail of Tears. OzarksFirst spoke with former Waynesville Mayor, teacher, and author Luge Hardman about this aspect […]
WAYNESVILLE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

A Beer Made In Missouri Just Claimed A World Beer Cup Bronze Medal

When it comes to beer, we all know that Missouri is the home of Budweiser. I don't think I am going out on a limb by saying that our state loves beer. There are a lot of craft breweries in the state, including Craft Beer Cellar in Sedalia. Craft beer is becoming a lot more popular throughout the country. Now you make like dark beers, stouts, sours, ale's or even your favorite domestic beer. Lots of options. Well, props need to be given to Piney River Brewing in Bucyrus Missouri. They just got recognized for a big award.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Softball#Ncaa Softball Tournament#Mizzou Tigers#Missouri State Bears#First Ncaa Tournament#Mvc Tournament#The Ncaa Tournament#The Columbia Regional#Sec
FOX 2

Investigators still searching for three Missouri women after three decades

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Springfield women went missing on June 7, 1992, and their disappearance has been a mystery that has stumped investigators ever since. However, as the 30th anniversary of their disappearance approaches, investigators with the Springfield Police Department continue working to find out what happened to Sherrill Levitt, Stacy McCall, and Suzanne (Suzie) […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Mashed

Why One Steak 'N Shake Is On The National Register Of Historic Places

The name "Route 66" conjures very specific images, not just for Americans, but for fans of Americana worldwide. Towering neon signs and drive-ins backlit against the night are about as iconic an image of 20th century America as can be found short of a Norman Rockwell Saturday Evening Post cover (via the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
NCAA
KOLR10 News

Sparta woman sings with Carrie Underwood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Sparta woman was asked to get on stage with Carrie Underwood during a Las Vegas concert. On May 14, Madison Clover was celebrating with friends and family for her bachelorette party in Las Vegas. They decided to go to a concert by country music star Carrie Underwood. Underwood asked Clover to […]
SPARTA, MO
KYTV

MoDOT closes busy bridge in Webster County for repairs

NEAR MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recent floods have kept the Missouri Department of Transportation busy in the 21 counties they serve in southwest Missouri. “We’ve had about 75 roads closed in our part of southwest Missouri and spent about $250,000 because of the recent flooding,” said Darin Hamelink, the MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer for the area.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy