NCAA Softball Tournament: How to watch, stream Mizzou Tigers vs. Missouri State Bears

Missouri State and Mizzou are set to renew their rivalry when they take the field in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament.

The two will face off for the first time since 2015 on Friday at 1 p.m. at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

The winner will play Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against the winner of Friday's 3:30 p.m. game between Illinois and Arizona. The losers will play in an elimination game on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Missouri State is in its 34th season under head coach Holly Hesse while Mizzou has been led by Larissa Anderson since the 2019 season.

More: Missouri State softball clinches first NCAA Tournament bid in 11 years with MVC Tournament title

What to know about the Mizzou Tigers

Mizzou enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 15 national seed and as the host of the Columbia Regional. It's the Tigers' second-consecutive year hosting a regional.

The Tigers solidified their spot as a host after making a run to the championship game of the SEC Tournament. They finished the season 36-20 and fell in the SEC title game to Arkansas.

Four Tigers were named to All-SEC teams which included first-teamers Kimberly Wert and Brooke Wilmes. Wert is the program's all-time home run leader while Wilmes is the program's record-holder in extra-base hits.

Right-handed pitchers Jordan Weber and Laurin Krings have handled the majority of the Tigers' pitching duties this season. Weber has a 2.57 ERA with a 15-6 record while Krings has a 3.00 ERA and 14-9 record.

Mizzou played one Missouri Valley Conference school this season while beating Bradley twice during a tournament in early March by a combined score of 18-1.

What to know about the Missouri State Bears

Missouri State enters the tournament for the first time since 2011 after winning the MVC's automatic bid in a 10-4 win over Northern Iowa.

The Bears went 27-18 this season after starting the year 2-9. This will mark the Bears' seventh trip to the NCAA Tournament in softball history.

Five different Bears were named to All-Valley teams including MVC Pitcher of the Year Steffany Dickerson, shortstop Daphne Plummer and utility player Madison Hunsaker.

Dickerson had a 0.87 ERA against Valley programs and held opponents to a .194 batting average. Plummer led the team in hitting with a .361 batting average while Hunsaker batted .360.

Missouri State played two SEC programs this season. The Bears lost to Arkansas 6-1 on March 3 and 11-3 to the Razorbacks two days later. They also lost to Texas A&M 4-1 on Feb. 18.

How to watch NCAA Tournament game between Mizzou and Missouri State

Game time: 1 p.m. (central), Friday, May 20

Where: Mizzou Softball Stadium (Columbia, MO)

TV Channel: SEC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: NCAA Softball Tournament: How to watch, stream Mizzou Tigers vs. Missouri State Bears