Murder charges filed against Alabama man as shots fired after alleged fist fight

An fist fight at an oilfield location near Carlsbad Sunday night turned into a deadly shooting resulting in one participant being charged with second degree murder, according to the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office.

Tevin Devonta O’Brien Morrissette , 29, of Monroeville, Alabama was arrested by Eddy County Sheriff’s detectives in the death of Avery Kadeem Weathers, 33, read a news release from the Sheriff’s office.

Weathers was pronounced dead by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.

Morrissette, Weathers and an eyewitness gathered at an oilfield site on Longhorn Road for a cookout Sunday when a verbal argument ensued, read a criminal complaint filed by the Eddy County Sheriff's Office.

The witness told detectives Weathers punched Morrissette to the ground. When he got up, Morrissette retrieved a gun and pointed it at Weathers as he walked toward a trailer, the criminal complaint noted.

Morrissette allegedly fired two shots from the firearm killing Weathers, according to the criminal complaint.

Morrissette was booked into the Eddy County Detention Monday around 6:30 p.m. and was held on no bail and no bond, per the jail’s website.

