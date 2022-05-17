ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati:Black Only and White Only Signs Where Posted On Colerain HS Water Fountains

By Don Juan Fasho
 5 days ago

Black only and White Only Signs were posted on water fountains at Colerain High School.

School officials confirm the signs were posted May 5. A letter to parents from Colerain High School Principal Erin Davis is included in full at the end of this story.

“These water fountains were labeled ‘blacks only,’ ‘whites only,’ which pushed us back so many generations,” said one parent who preferred to remain anonymous. “My heart dropped. My heart dropped. I could not believe it. It was so offensive.” ( FOX19 )

How do you feel about this?

What should happen to the students that did this?

