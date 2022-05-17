Child Tax Credit 2022 update — Up to $3,600 payments per child available with GetCTC online portal – see how to claim

FAMILIES can now use an online portal to claim up to $3,600 per child in advance child tax credits.

The Biden administration has initiated the new online portal to ensure low-income parents that didn't file tax returns can get their hands on the credits.

With the new portal, families can claim up to $3,600 per child younger than six, and up to $3,000 for each child aged six through 17.

Families can access the portal by visiting ChildTaxCredit.gov or GetCTC.org, and it will take about 15 minutes to complete the form.

You are not eligible for the credits if any of the following applies:

Previously had the CTC reduced or disallowed by an IRS investigation and have not properly filed Form 8862 since then

Want to file Form 8332 in order to claim a child who does not live with you

Claiming a qualifying relative under a “multiple support agreement” as defined by the IRS

Not claiming children for the child tax credit this year, but received advance payments in 2021

Bought or sold cryptocurrency in 2021

Earned more than $12,550 in total income

Read our child tax credit live blog for the very latest news and updates…

Lawmakers sponsor CTC for Pregnant Moms Act

Several Republican lawmakers are sponsoring a bill that would make pregnant women eligible for the child tax credit.

Pregnant women would be eligible for a credit of up to $2,000 during any stage of the pregnancy.

The expectant mothers can still receive the credit if they have a miscarriage or a stillbirth, but not if they have an abortion.

Utah Senator Mike Lee believes that this bill would reduce the number of children born into poverty, but it has failed in past years.

To expedite payment, use direct deposit

According to the IRS, the quickest method to collect a child tax credit payment is to file a tax return electronically and choose direct deposit.

The possibility of a paper check being lost, stolen, or returned to the IRS as undeliverable is eliminated with direct deposit.

It also saves money for the taxpayer; according to the IRS, each paper return costs more than $1, but each direct deposit costs only a cent.

Why some opt out, continued

Others might have preferred to opt-out to avoid potentially having to pay the IRS money back, or would just prefer a bigger tax refund this year.

For example, you should opt-out if you prefer to receive one large payment at tax time instead of several smaller ones.

Why some people opt out of CTC

Opting out essentially meant you were postponing when you receive the remaining portion of the credit until this spring, reports CNET.

It is a good solution for divorced or single parents who have joint custody or claim dependents differently on their 2020 and 2021 tax returns.

How to pocket $7,200 child tax credit

Parents that didn’t receive the advance CTC payments in 2021 were eligible to receive up to $3,600 per child under the age of six when tax returns were filed this year.

This only applied to two children.

Recipients had to meet certain criteria to pocket the maximum amount.

‘We want you to get those credits’

Vice President Kamala Harris urged Americans to file their taxes to receive their Child Tax Credit benefits in February.

“Working families deserve a break,” Vice President Harris said.

“If you are eligible for the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit, we want you to get those credits.”

Permanent CTC expansion recommended by experts

A group of economists previously argued that Child Tax Credits worth up to $3,600 should be made permanent.

In a letter signed by 448 experts to Congressional leaders, they said a permanent boost to the 2021 child tax credits would “dramatically reduce childhood poverty.”

It cited a study released by the National Academy of Sciences that found that a permanent program would cost 16 cents for every $1 in new economic benefits.

Ways to spend child tax credits, part three

However, if you put your money into a high-yield savings account, you’ll earn more interest.

Specifically, a high-yield account can pay 20 to 25 times more in interest rates versus a traditional savings account.

Last but not least, if your financial situation is stable without the tax credit payments, then it might make sense to invest it for the future.

Ways to spend child tax credits, continued

Some people who’ve accumulated thousands of dollars in debt could get significant relief from child tax credit payments.

If you don’t already have any savings or an emergency fund, the child tax credits could be a great time to build this up.

The downside of saving in a traditional saving account is that it won’t see much growth.

Ways to spend child tax credits

A great way to take advantage of child tax credit payments is by using them to deal with your debt load.

Large amounts of debt can often prevent you from taking out additional loans or making other financial decisions.

Furthermore, it can impact your credit score.

Parents sacrifice to afford childcare

A recent survey by Care.com revealed that 94 percent of parents have had to make sacrifices in the last year.

Some of the sacrifices made by parents show that:

42 percent of parents reduced their hours at work

26 percent of parents changed jobs

26 percent of parents left the workforce entirely

Senators urge action from Biden

Five senators, Michael Bennet of Colorado, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Raphael Warnock of Georgia, and Ron Wyden of Oregon, wrote a letter to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in January, urging them to get an extension of the credit done, CNN reported.

“The expanded CTC is a signature domestic policy achievement of this administration and has been an overwhelming success,” wrote the senators.

“The consequences of failing to extend the CTC expansion are dire, particularly as families face another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“After historic progress, it is unacceptable to return to a status quo in which children are America’s poorest residents and child poverty costs our nation more than $1 trillion per year,” they added.

Democratic Senator Michael Bennet on CTC

As a consequence of the enlarged Child Tax Credit payments, childhood poverty rates fell by a stunning 40 percent, so it’s no wonder that some in the Democratic party, like Senator Michael Bennet, have spoken out about how critical it is to reinstate the program.

Bennet tweeted on May 8: “It should be easier for moms and mother figures to raise their kids, which is why I won’t stop fighting to make the expanded Child Tax Credit, which kept nearly 4 million kids out of poverty last year, permanent.”

Tax returns delayed due to staff shortage, continued

More than one-fourth of taxpayer support centers, where people may book in-person sessions, are closed due to staffing shortages, per the report.

Approximately half of the centers have only one or two personnel and are dependent on their availability.

“Millions of tax returns are not being timely processed, refunds are not being timely issued, and taxpayers are not receiving timely assistance with their tax account issues” as a result of the shortfalls, according to GovExec.com.

Tax returns delayed due to staff shortage

The Internal Revenue Service is failing to process millions of tax refunds on schedule owing to staffing shortages as it continues to struggle to hire badly needed staffers, GovExec.com.

The IRS had onboarded just 9.5 percent of the approximately 5,500 submission processing workers it plans to hire for the filing season as of mid-March, according to a report released on May 5.

In that role alone, the government is still short around 5,000 personnel.

Despite this, the IRS is roughly 1,200 personnel shy of where it wants to be, according to the Inspector General.

What to do if still waiting on refund

If you filed correctly, the IRS usually issues refunds in fewer than 21 days.

Meanwhile, the IRS reports that modified returns might take more than 20 weeks to process, up from the usual 16 weeks.

The IRS’ Where’s My Refund service may be used by anyone who wants to keep track of the progress of their tax returns.

Every 24 hours – generally overnight – the IRS changes statuses.

However, if you’re having trouble with the tool, patience is sometimes the best option.

In this situation, the IRS may pay you an additional $100.

How to avoid CTC scams

To protect yourself, the Better Business Bureau recommends doing your research to make sure the check is real and double-check if the government agency or organization issuing the payment actually exists.

And remember, you can check out the status of your stimulus payment and your eligibility directly with the IRS.

Avoid CTC fake check scams

One of the scams that experts say will likely re-emerge with the child tax credit is phony checks.

Typically the scam starts when a recipient receives a check and deposits it in their bank account, Paige Schaffer, CEO of global identity and cyber protection services at Generali Global Assistance, said.

Schaffer says that the fraudsters then reach out and let them know that the amount was incorrect and ask them to return the overpaid funds.

CBPP speaks about the CTC

“We see parents getting the deposits, buying food, buying clothes, buying school supplies, exactly as planned,” shared Chuck Marr from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities with The Washington Post.

“You have fewer children across the country going to bed hungry. That’s a major achievement with historic potential if they could just continue it and make it permanent over time.”

According to CBPP, continuing to provide the extended CTC benefits would help reduce child poverty by approximately 40 percent.

Family and Medical Leave Act explained, continued

According to the Department of Labor, only 56 percent of employees are eligible for the FMLA.

Even though qualified Americans are guaranteed time off, it is unpaid. This is problematic because the majority of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck.

There’s a chance your employer might offer paid leave – but it’s not common. In fact, only 19 percent of US workers have access to paid family leave through their employers.

Family and Medical Leave Act explained

The 1993 Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) states that employees can take up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave each year.

However, some limitations disqualify employees for the FMLA.

CTC helps single-parent households feel relieved

David Watson, a single parent with two children, was thrilled when the child tax credit arrived in July 2021.

Although financial struggles were real even before the pandemic, it made things worse for Watson.

“When I heard of the child tax credit, I was hopeful, but after the year I had, I didn’t want to get my hopes up too high,” shared Watson with Vox.

“Then, on July 15, I was on my last $60 and wondering how to make it stretch for two weeks when I got a text message saying I got a deposit of $500 into my account. The child tax credit came through.”

“I can’t tell you how relieved I was,” Watson added.

CTC helps children with hospital bills

“Lockdown was a nightmare, I think, for a lot of special-needs kids. Just an incredibly difficult time,” shared Maggie Wiggin with New York Magazine.

“And then he started getting sick.” Wiggin’s son began to experience serious medical issues, including problems with kidneys and face swelling.

Wiggin’s son had to spend some time in the hospital, building trauma over time. She then discovered an effective therapy called Floortime, which allows practitioners to visit homes and provide direct therapy to children.

However, Wiggin had just one problem. Insurance didn’t cover the therapy visits. When the family started paying for therapy sessions, they quickly sunk into credit card debt. Wiggin wasn’t going to let credit card debt interfere with her son’s mental health.

Among the hardship, the child tax credit arrived on July 15, 2021. With that miraculous money, Wiggin paid her credit card debt and was able to afford her son’s therapy without too much distress.

Sanders on the Senate floor

Earlier this month, Senator Bernie Sanders asked the Senate about their "stange priorities" as the lawmakers moved to pass legislation that he warned was a "$53billion blank check" to the microchip industry.

“We have strange priorities here in the Senate,” Sanders said in floor remarks.

“We can’t extend the child tax credit to combat child poverty. We can’t deal with the crisis in child care.

"We can’t provide dental care to seniors on Medicare. We can’t deal with climate change.”

“But somehow, we can provide a massive amount of corporate welfare to a handful of corporations.”

Senator says CTC is 'an insult'

Some lawmakers are questioning whether they reconcile supporting tax cuts for businesses with not supporting the extended child tax credit.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey was shocked at the idea.

“It’s an insult to working people,” Markey said, according to Politico.

“No tax cuts for corporations before we get tax cuts for working and middle class families.”