Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral man faces hit-and-run charges in fatal crash with pedestrian in October 2021

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
 2 days ago

A Cape Coral man is facing multiple charges for a 2021 traffic crash that killed a pedestrian in Fort Myers.

The U.S. Marshals Service, acting on information from Fort Myers police, on Tuesday arrested Jesse Francis Ford, 30. He remained in Lee County Jail with bond not yet set on charges of hit-and-run involving death and destroying evidence.

On October 9, at approximately 9:50 p.m., Fort Myers police officers responded to a traffic crash where a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hendry Street.

The suspect vehicle fled and the pedestrian, Michael Raducanu, 59, also of Cape Coral, died at the scene.

Photos of the car taken via a surveillance camera downtown showed it in the area that night. Police said the car was last seen on southbound Interstate 75 shortly after 11:30 p.m. heading toward Collier County and possibly in the area of The Estates in Naples.

The car, a black, 2012 Infiniti hardtop convertible, was found abandoned at Immokalee Road and Logan Boulevard North in Collier County and registered to a Cape Coral address.

Ford will be arraigned June 20.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral man faces hit-and-run charges in fatal crash with pedestrian in October 2021

