FOCUS ON FENTANYL: Paradise K-9 helps officers arrest ounce-carrying suspect

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two people have now been arrested in connection to a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless that resulted in Roseville’s first homicide of the year, authorities announced Tuesday. Andrew Aguiar, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested hours after the incident and was booked into the South Placer Jail on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, the Roseville Police Department said. Additionally, Sacramento resident Shirley J. Horton, 19, has now been taken into custody on accusations of being an accessory to the murder. See mugshots of both suspects below. Shirley J. HortonShirley J. Horton, 19 (credit:...

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO