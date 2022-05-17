FOCUS ON FENTANYL: Paradise K-9 helps officers arrest ounce-carrying suspect

A Lake County man has been arrested after a search of his home turned up a variety of drugs and several guns. After months of investigation, the Lake County Sheriff’s office served a search warrant last Friday on a residence in Nice suspected of drug activity. Deputies seized about 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 5 ounces of fentanyl, and 24 grams of heroin. Also found were weight scales, a large amount of packaged marijuana, and multiple firearms, one of which a Ghost Gun. Brandon Weilert, a.k.a. Brandon Grenols, was arrested for multiple felony crimes, including distributing and selling narcotics and possessing a machine gun. Weilert is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition as a result of a prior felony conviction.
