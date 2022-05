(Maricopa, AZ ) The Pinal County Animal Care and Control (PCACC) is holding a special event for pet owners this weekend. The Maricopa Wells Veterinary Hospital in Pinal County is offering a special vaccination clinic for dogs and cats, as a great way to keep community animals healthy. The clinic is open to any area resident, their pets do not have to be a patient of the clinic.

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO