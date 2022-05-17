ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

1 Killed In Chester County House Fire (DEVELOPING)

By Nicole Acosta
 2 days ago
Honey Brook Fire Company Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/Honey Brook Fire Company #1

One person was killed in a house fire Tuesday, May 17 in Chester County, according to unconfirmed and developing reports.

The fire was reported on the 100 block of Canton Road sometime around 11:30 a.m., according to initial reports and the Honey Brook Fire Company.

The unidentified victim was reportedly airlifted from the scene.

There were no other immediate details.

This is a developing news story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

