Several retailers are kicking off Memorial Day sales early this year, which means you don't have to wait to save on pricey kitchen gadgets, electronics, and furniture. While Amazon hasn't launched a big Memorial Day weekend sale just yet, there are some new deals scattered throughout the site, including one on a best-selling couch. Lifestyle Solutions' Grayson sofa, which has 2,600 five-star ratings, is marked down from $820 to $250 — that's 70 percent off. There's no word on how long these savings will last, but given this couch's popularity and the increased demand for furniture, it may go fast.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO