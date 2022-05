Former Harlan softball player Katie Voth recently was inducted into the Wayne State Athletic Hall of Fame after a stellar collegiate softball career. “It is very special to me to have been inducted into the Wayne State Athletic Hall of Fame,” Voth said. “Softball was the biggest part of my life for as long as I can remember, and its been 11 years since I played my last game, so it was pretty cool to still be remembered and honored for a career that I'm very proud of.”

HARLAN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO