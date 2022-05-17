ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Gentry Middle students learn career paths

By Mount Airy News
Mount Airy News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGentry Middle School students recently had the opportunity to get a glimpse of different career paths that are available to them in Surry...

www.mtairynews.com

Mount Airy News

Surry Community College hosts Ag Day

Jesus Miguel Mendoza of Last Chance Farm in Mount Airy holds Spotty the goat. Samuel Branch of Surry Central High School shows his registered Hereford cow Betsy. Surry Community College Applied Animal Science student David Shirley brought two of his cattle to the event. Submitted photo. The Wayne Farms chicken,...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry Online Magnet School holds first induction ceremony

The Surry Online Chapter of the National Honor Society of Surry Online Magnet School held its first induction ceremony recently. The students selected by the by the school’s faculty council as the first members to be inducted based on their merits relative to the four pillars of the society — scholarship, service, leadership, and character — are seniors Natalie-Ann Danley, Kalei Mauldin, Madison Nixon, Sydney Tucker, and junior Macy Whittington.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

English students complete tie-dye project

The students who participated in the project are Liannette Chavez, Jamariah Lowery, Nick Lowery, Abby McHone, Logan Mitchell, Maria Chilton, Cadence Lawson, Ella Pearson, Angelle Phipps, Savanna Raths, Kenzie Shoffner Kyndal Talton, Chloe Ann Tew, Kaleigh Vaught, Jocelyn Vosher and Alisha Wineset of Pilot Mountain; Layton Allen, Morgan Bryant, Alyson Huybert, Mary Inman, Christina Seawell, Katherine Stevens and Brianna Whitaker of Pinnacle; Mallory Martin and Kaitlyn Wall of Westfield; America Chavez-Cabrera, Megan Hutchens and Sarah Taylor of Mount Airy; Olivia Dotson and Jackie Dezarn of Siloam; Belle Bullington, Rose Craven and Emma Hutchens of Shoals; Citlali Martinez-Arellano of Holly Springs; Arianna Murray of Winston-Salem; and Alexander Arreola-Galvan of South Ridge.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

Bond in hand, Guilford County Schools may look at vacant Hebrew Academy for foster students

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The idea of Guilford County Schools including the vacant American Hebrew Academy as part of its long-term facilities plan gained life on Wednesday while school officials were celebrating their newly-passed bond referendum. Superintendent Sharon Contreras suggested during a news conference that the academy, which has been vacant since closing to students […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Surry County, NC
Education
County
Surry County, NC
City
Mount Airy, NC
City
Ridgecrest, NC
Mount Airy, NC
Education
thestokesnews.com

What’s Going On

Editor’s Note: Events listed in the calendar must be submitted in writing; you can email the information to neill.caldwell@thestokesnews. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday. The calendar is reserved for non-profit organizations, school and community events. Ongoing calendar items published as space allows. (If you have a legal requirement to publish an announcement, you must purchase advertising space.)
KING, NC
Mount Airy News

Rescue squad aiding AirCare service

Along with its own vehicle fleet, the Mount Airy Rescue Squad is now housing one from another agency at its headquarters on Frederick Street — a simple gesture that will pay big dividends for area hospitals and patients. This involves a partnership forged between the rescue squad and Atrium...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Elkin Tribune

Surry County woman celebrates 102nd birthday

Signora Phillips Pettey, of Hwy 268 Elkin, celebrated her 102nd birthday on May 17 with cake, pizza, flowers and gifts, surrounded by family. She was born in Surry County to Jonas and Roxiann Phillips on May 17, 1920. Signora Pettey, one of the last cornerstones of her neighborhood. She married Clinton Pettey from Roaring River in Wilkes County. She lived in Columbus, Ohio. She has three daughters, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She worked 28 years for FNR Lavavus in Columbus, Ohio until she retired. After her husband died, she moved to Elkin in the Little Richmond community where she bought her home. She enjoys cooking, canning, freezing. Her favorite food is sweet potatoes. She likes watching TV and talking on the phone. She is known to be fashionable, often wearing hats. She is involved in her Phillips family reunion, community club, visiting different churches. She is the last living of her 12 siblings.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Asheboro enjoys small business boom

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The number of empty storefronts and buildings is shrinking across Asheboro. “From 2020 to 2021 we saw a 62 percent increase in new business starts, year over year,” said Dr. Jonathan Thill, the creator of Venture Asheboro. Thill believes the pandemic could be responsible. “We’re seeing an increase of small businesses […]
ASHEBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

State railroad funding chugs toward Surry

The Yadkin Valley Railroad line, which counts Surry County in its territory, has been awarded state funding for infrastructure improvements, officials in Raleigh have announced. Yadkin Valley was tapped for $762,538 — targeting bridge improvements, switch upgrades and mainline track improvements, which officials indicate will occur in Surry, Stokes, Forsyth...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Education
Mount Airy News

Ararat Ruritan Club has a busy spring

Megan Daughenbaugh and Erik Best with The Redemption House-Surry and Ararat Ruritan Club President Kathleen Loveland with some of the group’s donations from Bingo. (Submitted photo) The Ararat Ruritan Club has sprung into action this spring, with lots of community service activities keeping the membership hopping. Four members of...
ARARAT, NC
rhinotimes.com

It’s No Wonder Some Voters Are Confused

The Democratic National Committee sent me an email today, which is both accurate and inaccurate. The email is urging me to vote and states, “The Polls Are Open: It’s time to go vote! Your nearest polling location is: Page High School, 201 Alma Pinnix Dr., Greensboro, NC 27405: 6:30AM-7:30PM.”
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Former county manager to return as Burlington asst. city manager

Former Alamance County manager Craig Honeycutt is returning to the area – actually, to some extent, he never left – this time to serve as assistant Burlington city manager of administrative services. Honeycutt served as Alamance County manager for almost eight years before leaving in 2017 to accept...
BURLINGTON, NC
fox46.com

NC trucker’s CDL suspended over guilty plea entered in his absence in SC courtroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With a load of U.S. mail in tow, Jocquill Bethea’s cell phone lit up. His boss was on the other line. “They was [sic] like pull over, stop the truck,” Bethea said his boss told him over the phone. “I understand every reason why they asked me to stop the truck. If I would have gotten in an accident, that’s the loss of my license…if I would have got pulled over for an inspection and my license suspended, that’s a seven-year ban on my license.”
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
triad-city-beat.com

ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbents win big in Guilford, Greensboro primary races

Incumbents raked in huge percentages of the vote in Guilford County and Greensboro races on Tuesday night in the midterm primary election. The turnout, which was about 20.4 percent of the electorate, proved to be much higher than the turnout compared to 2018, when only 11 percent of registered voters had their say. This year they seemed somewhat satisfied with the status quo.
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Niland credits ‘positive’ campaign for win

Ron Niland said Wednesday that no magic formula or secret ingredients were responsible for his victory in Mount Airy’s mayoral primary, just a simple focus. “I tried to run a very positive, forward-thinking campaign,” Niland said of Tuesday’s outcome in which he received 811 votes to defeat two challengers, North Ward Commissioner Jon Cawley (695) and former At-Large Commissioner Teresa Lewis (291).
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WBTV

Girls lured away from home in Rowan County

This is the 27th gun found on CMS property since August 26. CMS athletes share thoughts on new athletic action plan designed to stop ineligibility issues. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced new steps on Tuesday to ensure its schools follow state athletic eligibility rules. Homelessness and dealing with the heat. Updated: 4...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Triad detention centers struggle to fill vacancies

(WGHP) — Triad detention officers are taking extra shifts in mandatory overtime to help fill gaps in county facilities.   “Our staff is working more hours, working more days because we have to make sure that the facility is staffed. We’re responsible for the residents there, and we have to take care of them,” said […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

