Ahead of the release of the x Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh, which were first presented as a part of the luxury brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 presentation. The shoes are set to have a global release through an immersive digital activation, however, prior to the launch, the 47 Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 editions will be on display at a public exhibit to showcase one of the late designer’s final footwear projects. The 46 bespoke pairs were designed by Abloh himself and manufactured in Maison’s Manufacture in Fiesso d’Artico, Venice, Italy. The sneakers meld together Nike’s classic design codes with the house’s finest leather and LV insignia.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO