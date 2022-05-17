ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

You'll leave with a smile after visiting Hesperia's Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

By Kathy Young, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7OK7_0fhCNeSm00

Back when frozen yogurt was a relatively new thing, Josh Grewal learned that really good frozen yogurt was hard to find.

Then he discovered Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt and was so impressed, that he opened his own franchise in the High Desert. That was about 10 years ago.

Its popularity was instantaneous. The self-serve option turned out to be a winner Grewal said, “We’re running out of room for our Daily Press Best of the Desert plaques.”

On the rise

Since its debut in the Target High Desert Gateway Center on Main Street west of Interstate 15, Menchie’s has become "the" place to get a quick treat any time of year, a place to order something special like a frozen yogurt cake to celebrate a holiday or other occasion, and a frozen yogurt shop that offers an ever-expanding menu that includes gluten-free, lactose-free and plant-based flavors that are just like their standard yogurt — nothing short of delicious.

At Menchie's, they have trademarked serving up smiles.

Customers can fill their cones or bowls with one or more flavors from the “yogurt wall,” top it with favorites and then enjoy the creation.

The product is sold by weight.

What’s new?

Anyone with special health issues or dietary restrictions can probably find several suitable frozen yogurt choices at Menchie’s. Walk inside and take a look at the ingredients that make up every flavor of yogurt available that day. Oat milk, for example, is a fairly new addition to the roster of non-dairy yogurt flavors. It's a nondairy, lactose-free, and vegan-friendly alternative to cow’s milk. It contains more vitamin D than cow’s milk, too.

Menchie’s acai bowls are another healthy addition to the “menu,” with those “super fruits” paired with frozen yogurt, adding an added boost of live and active cultures, Grewal said

Yogurt lovers on the keto diet will find low-carb and no-sugar options at Menchie’s and can “accessorize” their choices with nuts and berries.

There are always 14 frozen yogurt flavors available, with new flavors added often.

Toppings rule

The toppings bar — with more than 40 items — has options like candy bits, sprinkles, gummies, “cookie dough” and granola; fresh fruits — sliced banana, sliced strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, kiwi, pineapple, mango chunks, and other seasonal favorites, too. If you’re feeling adventurous, look for tapioca “boba” pearls, different kinds of nuts and seeds, chocolate chips, and toasted coconut — be prepared to take some time because the list is long and the options practically endless.

And don’t forget the sauce — caramel, chocolate, and fruit flavors — some hot, some cold, and all ready to mix if you desire.

Start with a container

Whether you want a small or large bowl or plain or chocolate-dipped waffle cone, Menchie’s will supply you with your favorite choice. In addition to yogurt to eat with a spoon, you can request shakes or smoothies. The Dole Pineapple Float (Disneyland style) is a popular option.

Giving back

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt has always been an active member of the community, participating in fundraising campaigns and donating to various groups and organizations like Little League, to name but one.

Menchie’s also accepts all yogurt competitors’ coupons so you can find out firsthand what truly delicious frozen yogurt they sell.

They also cater, so if you’re looking for something fun for your upcoming business or family event, talk to Grewal and find out all of the delicious options.

Growing again?

While the Hesperia location is doing box-office business, Grewal maintains he’s trying to retire. That said, he is still considering opening another location, citing Apple Valley, Wrightwood, and Phelan as possible spots for a second Menchie’s. In his words, there are “lots of plans on the radar.” Bottom line? Stay tuned.

Even more rewards

Join the Menchie’s Smileage® Rewards Program, and each time you visit, punch in your phone number to earn points toward a free yogurt. Menchie's gift cards are available, too, the perfect present for a last-minute gift or for someone difficult to buy for.

Eat-in, take out, delivery available

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt is on Facebook and has a website. It offers eat-in and takeout options. Delivery is available through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

Menchie’s also caters, so call for details on handling your next event.

When you go

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, High Desert Gateway, 12719 Main St. Ste. 410, Hesperia CA 92345, www.menchies.com, 760-662-5777.

Menchie's is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dining Around

If you would like your own restaurant or your favorite eatery profiled in Dining Around, please contact Kathy Young at the Daily Press by email, kyoung3@gannett.com, or text 760-953-8682.

Comments / 0

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Fontana, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. I can confidently say that I love fried chicken and waffles. But do you love them eating together? If so, you must stop your research from finding the most popular restaurants here. Instead, you should go to this restaurant immediately.
FONTANA, CA
kolafm.com

Bald is beautiful | Vic Slick |

The first baby bald eagle of 2022 has hatched here in the I.E. in Lake Hemet. According to the San Bernardino Sun Newspaper, the eaglet was hatched in April & then examined this month where it was tagged so it can be tracked for the rest of its life. See the pics & meet the baby bald eagle here.
HEMET, CA
menifee247.com

Burlington opening, giveaways scheduled May 27-28

Burlington Stores will celebrate the opening of its 91st store in California with a series of events and giveaways May 27-28 at Countryside Marketplace in Menifee, located at 30054 Haun Road. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m. May 27, the first 100 customers at the store, 18 and up,...
MENIFEE, CA
foxla.com

Electric Gamebox opens 6th US location in Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Immersive group gaming platform Electric Gamebox is opening its 6th location in the U.S. right here in Rancho Cucamonga. Electric Gamebox delivers hyper-immersive games in interactive digital smart rooms - also called "Gamebox" gaming pods - which can host up to six players for experiences lasting between 15 and 60 minutes.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phelan, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Hesperia, CA
foxla.com

Gift cards worth $20,000 stolen from Sam's Club locations across SoCal

CORONA, Calif. - The search for three suspects in connection with the theft of $20,000 worth of Sam's Club gift cards across Southern California. According to police, video footage appears to show a male suspect stealing a woman's wallet at an Albertson's off Ontario on May 13. That same day,...
CORONA, CA
orangecoast.com

On the Market: A Cottage-Style Home in Laguna Beach

The separate casita features a fully equipped kitchen and its own entrance. Of note: Enjoy the gardens in the courtyard at this cottage-style home, where you’ll also find an outdoor shower and a sunroom. 266 La Brea St. Christopher Sirianni, 949-531-4022. Wisdom From A Florist. Lake Forest’s Stephanie Domingo...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
z1077fm.com

JOSHUA TREE RESIDENTS REPORTING MORE AGGRESSIVE COYOTE BEHAVIOR

The spring weather can bring an increase in wildlife activity, especially coyotes. A Joshua Tree woman says that her last few interactions with the coyotes in her neighborhood has her changing her habits. MAUREEN MORRIS:. (Dogs barking) – Come in, quick…”. ROBERT HAYDON:. Maureen Morris is 75 years...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chips#Vegan#Food Drink
iecn.com

The Rotary Club is crowning its 2022 Miss Colton on May 22nd

The Rotary Club of Colton is hosting its 2022 Miss Colton Pageant on Sunday, May 22nd, 1pm at Colton High School. Fourteen contestants will be competing for the title this year, six will be competing in the Miss Division, and eight will be competing for the title of Teen Miss Colton.
COLTON, CA
Eater

Fatal Shooting Outside Grand Central Market Sends Diners and Workers Running for Cover

A burst of gunfire sent customers and workers at Grand Central Market running out of the building on Saturday, May 14, with multiple social media videos showing workers, locals, and tourists ducking behind tables and around corners to seek shelter. One person was killed on the sidewalk along Hill Street, steps from G&B Coffee, Horse Thief, and other restaurant vendors. So far, no motive has been reported and police say they are actively looking for a suspect. Grand Central Market, meanwhile, called the sidewalk shooting an “isolated incident” and noted that they will be tightening security around the historic, century-old public market.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Packed shelters result in plea to public

Riverside County Department of Animal Services (DAS) is waiving all adoption fees indefinitely to offset the packed conditions at the county’s shelters in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms. Animal Services Director Erin Gettis made the decision to waive adoption fees to generate more interest in adoptions, and to make...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Five ocean view hiking trails in Orange County

The spring semester is coming to a close so summer will be here soon, and you may have some extra time to get outdoors. Spending time in nature surrounded by fresh air, trees, sun and the ocean's views can benefit your physical and mental health. Whether you want to go...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

5K+
Followers
822
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy